How to generate virtual Aadhaar ID? Follow this step-by-step guide

The Virtual ID of Aadhaar can be used as an alternative to the Aadhaar card.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2021, 02:35 PM IST

Today, the Aadhaar card is used by everyone and it is needed for almost all official work. Whether you are applying for a course at any institute or opening a bank account, every place or organisation asks for an Aadhaar card for identity.  

However, it is not possible for one to carry their Aadhaar card with them all the time and the Aadhaar number can also be misused if handed over to many people.  

To simplify these complications, the UIDAI also issues the Virtual ID of the Aadhaar card, and the same can be generated from the government agency’s website. The Virtual ID of the Aadhaar card is also of 16 digits and it can be used as an alternative to your Aadhaar card.  

The virtual Aadhaar ID, which is also called an internet copy of Aadhaar certified by the government, is valid for all bank facilities, and it can be changed as many times as you want.  

Follow this step-by-step guide to generate the Virtual ID of your Aadhaar:

Step 1: Go to UIDAI’s official website, which is www.uidai.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on Myaadhaar and go to the Virtual ID generator 

Step 3: A new page will open, where you need to enter your 16-digit Aadhaar number 

Step 4: Enter captcha verification and click on send OTP tab 

Step 5: Enter the OTP that you will receive an OTP on your phone number that is linked with your Aadhaar number 

Step 6: Now click on Generate VID option 

Your VID is now generated and you will receive a text of the same.

Please note that your VID will be valid until you create a new Virtual ID. When you will create another ID, this Aadhaar Virtual ID will then become invalid.  

