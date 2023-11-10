How to Exit a Traditional Life Insurance Policy: A Comprehensive Guide

There is a plethora of Life Insurance products with different features present in the Indian market, aimed at different types of people. When you buy a life insurance plan, no matter the type, you are making a financial decision based on your current circumstances. But life is not static, and the role of life insurance keeps changing throughout your life.

There is a plethora of Life Insurance products with different features present in the Indian market, aimed at different types of people. When you buy a life insurance plan, no matter the type, you are making a financial decision based on your current circumstances. But life is not static, and the role of life insurance keeps changing throughout your life.

If you're reading this, you likely have a traditional life insurance plan, and you're considering how to move on from it. Traditional life insurance plans like endowment and money-back policies have always been seen as prime long-term investment vehicles combined with insurance benefits. But with the increasing trend toward term insurance in recent years, you might want to make some changes to your portfolio.

Many policyholders are curious if they can break away from their existing traditional life insurance plans in favor of separating their insurance and investments, or even go for ULIPs as they offer compounding returns from market-linked investments. In this article, we'll explore the choices at your disposal should you decide not to proceed with your current insurance plan.

Generally speaking, there are two paths you can take:

Surrender the policy.

Transition your policy into a paid-up plan.

Let's delve deeper into each to see which might suit you best.

1. Opting to Surrender the Policy

This means you decide to exit from the policy before its maturity date. Upon surrendering, the insurance firm might return a portion of your premiums as the surrender value. This typically happens after 2-3 premiums have been paid. Exiting earlier might mean you don't receive any return, and the premiums you've paid are forfeited. Your policy's terms and conditions will provide clarity on when you can avail of the surrender value.

But how is the surrender value for a traditional life insurance determined?

The method to compute the surrender value isn't uniform; it varies from one insurer to another. Essentially, it's a percentage of the premiums paid and any benefits you've accrued.

Your policy's specifics will shed light on the exact surrender value.

The guaranteed surrender value for endowment plans is usually 30% of premiums paid, excluding the first year. For instance, if you've paid three premiums of Rs. 25,000 each, the least surrender value you can expect is Rs. 15,000 [30% of (Rs. 75,000 minus Rs. 25,000)].

It's essential to understand that upon surrendering, you lose your insurance coverage. If you go this route, it would be wise to consider obtaining a term insurance policy like the Zindagi Protect by Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance as a substitute. Now, let's explore the alternative option: converting your policy into a paid-up plan.

2. Choosing to Make Your Policy a Paid-Up Plan

This entails not paying any further premiums but keeping the policy active. Essentially, you're opting against canceling the policy. This choice usually becomes viable after being with the policy for 2-3 years. Turning your policy into a paid-up plan means your life insurance cover persists, but the sum assured, and any bonuses might be adjusted.

The revised paid-up value is deduced as: Paid-up value = Original sum assured X (Number of premiums paid / Total number of premiums due).

For illustration, let's use Sachin's example. He bought a policy 3 years ago which required an annual payment of Rs. 50,000 for 10 years, promising Rs. 8 Lakh at the 15th year's conclusion.

The plan also included an Rs. 8 Lakh insurance cover. However, due to financial constraints, he opts to make the policy paid-up. Here's how the new paid-up value is determined:

Paid-Up Value Computation:

Original Amount: Rs. 8 Lakh

Policy Duration: 15 years

Annual Premium: Rs. 50,000

Total Premiums Due: 10 years

Premiums Already Paid: 3 years

New Paid-Up Value: (3 years/10 years) * Rs. 8 Lakh = Rs. 2.4 Lakh

Thus, Sachin's new value stands at Rs. 2.4 Lakh. Upon reaching the 15th year, he'll receive this amount and also retain a proportionate insurance cover. It's worth noting that this formula might change depending on the insurer, so always check your policy details.

Which is the Better Choice?

Now that both options - surrendering the policy or making it a paid-up plan - are clear, let's discuss which might be more suitable.

Start by understanding your reasons for wanting to stop the policy.

If immediate funds are a priority, even if it means a loss, then surrendering is the route where you retrieve some cash.

However, if you're thinking of discontinuing due to lower returns or inadequate insurance coverage, a deeper analysis is advised.

1. When Should You Surrender?

If you began your policy only a few years ago (around 3-4 years) and have more than a decade till maturity, surrendering might be the smarter choice. This is because you could place the returned amount in a better-performing investment like equity or buy more comprehensive term insurance coverage. If there's ample time left for the maturity of your policy, lucrative investments with higher returns can compound your funds more effectively.

Considering Sachin's example, he chooses to surrender after 3 premiums (totaling Rs. 1.5 Lakh) and gets a surrender value of Rs. 50,000. He then opts to buy life insurance (a term insurance plan) offering a Rs. 50 Lakh cover for an annual premium of Rs. 10,000. He decides to invest the leftover Rs. 40,000 in equity, yielding 11% returns. The calculations would reveal that by the end of 15 years, Sachin not only has a corpus that's 13% more substantial but he also enjoys a Rs. 50 Lakh insurance cover.

2. When to Make Your Policy Paid-Up?

If your policy's maturity is nearing (only 2-3 premiums left), transitioning to a paid-up plan might be the better call. Surrendering might not be economical as the potential profits from other high-return investments might not compensate for the loss incurred due to surrendering, given the shorter time frame.

Also, if the maturity of your policy is imminent, the most sensible move might be to keep it going without opting for the previously mentioned options.

Conclusion

It is a good practice to keep revisiting your life insurance policies at different stages of life and gauging if they are aligned with your current needs and goals. Although choosing to go with a term plan or a ULIP after surrendering your existing life insurance plan is perfectly acceptable, you should never be without a life cover, as that can put your family members at financial risk later in life. If you plan on exiting your current policy, consider buying insurance from a reputable insurer like Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance. Enjoy living a stress-free life knowing that your family is secure and that your finances are optimised.

