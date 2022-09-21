How to Clean up and Speed up an iPhone

Have you heard anyone complain about how slowly their iPhone runs? Have you ever complained yourself? If so, don't worry because there are many ways to improve the performance of your iPhone.

The speed at which your iPhone performs can vary based on whichever model you have and the software installed. There are several ways to make it run faster, some that are free and many that cost money.

This article will take you through a step-by-step process to help you make your iPhone faster and keep it clean.

Update the Apps on Your Phone

When you first got your iPhone, you may have downloaded all sorts of apps — games, shopping apps, social media apps — and perhaps haven't used many of them since then. Each app that runs in the background uses valuable memory on your phone. If you don't delete unused apps from time to time, it can affect how fast your phone performs.

The good news is that it's easy to delete unused apps from your iPhone! Just go to Settings > General > Storage & iCloud Usage and tap Manage Storage under Apps & Data. You'll see all the apps installed on your phone and how much space each takes up. Click on any app and tap Delete App; confirm by tapping Delete App again when prompted.

Turn off Automatic Downloads

One of the easiest ways to speed up an iPhone is to turn off automatic downloads. When you have automatic downloads turned on, your phone will automatically download any new apps or updates that become available when you connect it to Wi-Fi. This feature is handy for keeping all your apps updated, but it can also drain your battery if you're not connected to a power source.

To turn off automatic downloads, go to Settings > iTunes & App Store > Automatic Downloads and toggle off Updates under Apps in the settings menu. If you want to keep automatic app updates turned on, but limit how often they check for new versions, tap Updates > Off and then tap Every Hour or Every Day instead of Automatically.

Clear Your Cache and Data

If you've been using your iPhone for a while, it likely has many files stored in its cache. The easiest way to clear iPhone cache is by going into Settings and selecting General. Then, tap on Storage & iCloud Usage and scroll down until you see Storage.

Tap on Manage Storage and tap on the app with the largest amount of storage used. This will open up the app in question and give you an option to Delete App or Clear App Data. Select Clear App Data, as this will remove all cached files without deleting saved game data or other important information.

The second method for clearing your cache is by going into Settings and selecting General. Then, tap on Storage & iCloud Usage and scroll down until you see Storage again. Tap on Manage Storage again and tap on Cached Data at the bottom of the list (or just below "Other"). This will open up a menu where you can select Delete All or Delete Recent if there's any cached data that you want to keep.

Permanently Delete Photos and Videos

If you've got many photos and videos on your iPhone, they could take up space. To get rid of them, go into your camera roll and tap Edit at the top right. Then tap Select in the upper left corner and choose which ones you want to delete by tapping them individually or selecting multiple items at once (tap on one item, hold down on another, then tap "Select"). When you're done selecting items, tap Done in the upper right corner.

Now go back into the camera roll and select all those photos by tapping Select at the top right again, then tap Delete from Library in the menu that pops up. You'll be asked if you're sure about this — say yes!

Scan Your Phone for Viruses

The first thing you want to do when trying to figure out what's wrong with your iPhone is scan it for viruses. Many apps will help you with iPhone virus scan for viruses.

For instance, If you suspect a virus or malware has infected your iPhone, you can scan it with an app like Avast Mobile Security & Antivirus. It'll take a few minutes, but you should see if any suspicious files are found. If they are, they'll be deleted so that they can't infect your phone again.

Fix Your iPhone Today!

If you find your iPhone is running in slow motion and you have no idea how to fix it, this article should help you find a quick and easy solution. Follow the steps laid out above to get sorted.

