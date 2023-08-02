How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Are you asking yourself this question: How to change Views on Youtube from Lakhs to Millions?

In this article, you will learn How to change Views on Youtube from Lakhs to Millions.

Let's get started!

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions?

Here's how to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions: Go in your phone language settings. Change the language to U.S. English (United States). Restart the phone. You will now see the views on Youtube in Millions instead of in Lakhs.

How to modify YouTube View Count on Android or iPhone?

The app is compatible with Android phones and tablets from various brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Mi, Asus, Huawei, etc.

Changing the phone's language can help restore millions. Let's use an example to explain. YouTube recently added support for local numbering systems in India, allowing for tens of millions of rupees. For example, an Indian YouTuber who had their system language set to English received hundreds of thousands of views.

To switch to Million, you need to change the system language to either English (UK) or English (US).

YouTube has recently updated the way they display likes and views, changing from millions to billions. However, currently, there is no built-in option to disable this feature. Fortunately, there is a small workaround that can help resolve the issue.

To access the menu on YouTube, click your profile picture. Look for the language option and click here. The default language is English (India), but you can switch it to English (United States). After making the change, the page will reload and display the view count in the millions in your youtube settings in video descriptions.

Convert YouTube views from lakhs into millions.

For Android and iOS

Changing the language option in the app is not possible. However, you can change the language in the Android or iOS system settings. On desktop, you have to manually change the language for each YouTube account. On your device, changing the language instantly affects every YouTube account. It also affects other apps that use the device's language as default. Fortunately, Gboard works regardless of your device's language, allowing you to use English (India) for input.

Let's start with Android.

Android

To change the language on Android, go to System Preferences, then General Management, and select Language & Input. From there, choose Language and set it to English (United States). This will impact all apps, including YouTube.

iOS

To change the language settings on iOS, go to Settings > General > Language & Region. Tap on iPhone Language, choose either English(United States) or English(United Kingdom), and save your changes. This change will be applied instantly to all apps, including YouTube.

These are the steps.

To access Settings on your mobile phone, go to the System, General Management, or Additional Settings, based on the available options on your device.

Navigate to the Languages and Input section, and then select Languages.

On your device, you can check which languages are enabled. The first one is set as the default and used for all apps.

After restarting the phone, open YouTube to find a new view count system.

Mobile Web Browser

To change the language in the system settings, you can go to YouTube and adjust it there. However, this may affect other apps and settings on your phone. If you prefer not to change the language for all installed apps, you can give this method a try. It's important to note that this method may not work on all phones that we tested.

To change the language on the desktop, follow these steps: Click your profile picture and then click on Settings. Expand your account section to find the language options. Change the language from English (India) to English (US) and you're all set.

What are the views on YouTube?

When a viewer intentionally starts playing a video on their device and watches it for more than 30 seconds, it is considered a view.

Watching your video is considered a view.

When a viewer watches a video multiple times, each view is recorded as a new view. However, if someone attempts to manipulate the system by repeatedly refreshing it, YouTube will detect it. Views on embedded YouTube videos or YouTube videos shared on Facebook are also included in the count.

To increase the number of views on your YouTube videos, there are packages available for purchasing YouTube views.

Basic YouTube administration includes:

Our About Us section is comprehensive and informative, and we provide up-to-date contact information for potential clients and future Brand Partners to easily reach us.

If you want your video to have a high ranking in YouTube's results list, it is important to understand what your audience is searching for, such as tutorials, inspiration, entertainment, etc.

After you will change your phone's language for your Youtube account from the Indian counting method so that after you open settings menu and after you tap languages or after you tap language after you open settings on all the phones that you own, so that all the languages automatically reload when you will open youtube, before you open youtube or even after you open youtube app.

How can you improve your video's search ranking on the YouTube app?

To conduct research, you can utilize tools like Google Keyword Planner (please note that setting up a Google Ads account is required).

Include these related keywords in the metadata of your video for better visibility and search results.

It is recommended to understand how YouTube's algorithm works, as it determines search results and the "What's Next" sidebar recommendations, including recommended videos.

