How To Change Twitter Notification Sound (iPhone/Android)

How government can help in Startup? Get all your answers in new avatar of DNA

DNA: How are Ahmadiyyas different from Muslims?

DNA: Conjunctivitis cases surge after heavy rains

10 Japanese concepts for holistic happiness

5 best films of Kriti Sanon as per IMDb rating

5 cheapest foldable phones of 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar showcases Shiv Tandav in trippy song from OMG 2, impressed fans call it 'goosebumps stuff'

Kaalkoot review: Vijay Varma masterfully spearheads this engaging, well-written thriller on toxic masculinity

Here's how to change the Twitter notification sound: Open Twitter

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Are you asking yourself this question: How To Change Notification Sound on Twitter?

In this blog post, I will show you How To Change Notification Sound on Twitter.

Let's get started!

How To Change Twitter Notification Sound?

Here's how to change the Twitter notification sound: Open Twitter. Tap on your profile photo. Go to Settings, Notifications, Mobile Notifications. Choose 'Styles' and 'Ringtone'. Change the notification sound to any ringtone on your phone.

Twitter is a platform where a significant amount of activity occurs, and receiving the incorrect Twitter notification sound could hinder your ability to receive real-time updates.

Is it possible to customize your Twitter notification sound?

Can you explain how to switch from one Twitter notification to the next?

When you create a Twitter account, the notification sounds are automatically enabled, ensuring that you receive alerts for replies, retweets, and direct messages.

Users have the ability on Android devices and newer iPhones, respectively, to adjust their music, although newer iPhones do not allow for individual customization of the Twitter notification sound.

Twitter notification sounds can be changed or customized. For more information on how you can switch these sounds and modify the alerts, continue reading.

Twitter notification sounds are used as alerts for new updates on your account.

Notifications from Twitter, such as mentions, direct messages, tweet replies, or new followers, are signals that you are actively using the platform.

Twitter's default sound is noticeable and easily distinguishable. The "birdy tweet" sound is just one of the regular ringtones available, and it can be customized as new notification sounds in the settings app.

It is possible to modify the sound on your phone by accessing the Settings menu.

On Android

You have the option to customize the notification sound on your Android phone for Twitter. This allows you to choose your preferred music or tunes based on your personal preferences.

To change the Twitter notification sounds on Android, the option is not available. You can only turn the sounds on or off.

On iPhone

On an iPhone, follow these steps to turn on the notification sounds: Open the Twitter app and update it if needed. Restart your internet connection if it's weak. Delete the Twitter cache by going to Settings and Privacy, then Accessibility, Display, and Languages, then Data Usage, then Media Storage, and finally Clear Media Storage. Also, clear the web storage by tapping Clear All Web Storage.

To turn on the notification sound for Twitter on an iPhone, follow these steps:

●Open is a Twitter function that allows users receive notifications when they are not on the Twitter app. To activate push notifications, open the outdated app and update it from the play store (for Android devices) or the app store (for iOS devices). If you are experiencing issues with notifications, it could be due a weak internet connection, so try restarting your internet. Another possible issue is too much cache, in which case you can clear the cache by going into the Twitter settings, selecting "Accessibility, display, and languages," tapping "Clear media storage" and "Clear all web storage" options.

Here are the steps to activate your push notification.

●To update the outdated app, open Twitter and go to the app store or play store. If you're experiencing issues with Twitter, it may be due to a weak internet connection. Restart your internet to resolve this problem. If you haven't cleared your Twitter cache in a while, it may be necessary to do so. Follow these steps to clear the cache: Launch Twitter, tap the profile picture, select "Settings and privacy," go to "Accessibility, display, and languages," tap "Media storage," and then tap "Clear media storage" to confirm. To clear the web storage, tap the "Web storage" option and select "Clear all web storage."

Please update the app from the designated app store for your specific device (Play Store for Android devices, App Store for iOS devices).

Internet Connection

The functionality of Twitter is dependent on your internet connection, so restarting your internet may resolve any issues caused by a weak connection.

Cache of the Twitter app

If it has been a long time since you deleted your Twitter cache, it might be necessary to delete it. To remove the cache on Twitter, please follow these steps.

Launch

Click on the profile picture located in the upper left corner.

Select “Settings and privacy.”

Navigate to the section labeled "Accessibility, display, and languages."

Tap the “Data usage”option.

Tap “Media storage.”

To clear media storage, tap "Clear media storage."

Please navigate back to the "Web storage" option and tap it.

To clear the cache stored on the web, tap "Clear all web storage."

Click on "Clear all web storage" to confirm the action.

Changing and customizing the notification sound on a Twitter app installed on an Android device can be easily done.

