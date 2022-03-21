How the Modi-Morrison meet highlights greater cooperation among India, Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison Monday held a virtual summit, wherein the two leaders reviewed the progress on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi expressed satisfaction with the increase in cooperation between the two countries in areas such as critical minerals, water management and renewable energy.

“Our collaboration reflects commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Early conclusion of talks for Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement is the key for economic ties,” PM Modi said.

“In our last virtual summit, we had given our relationship the form of a comprehensive strategic partnership. I am happy we are establishing a mechanism of the annual summit between the two countries,” he added.

The two leaders also discussed the Ukraine crisis and China's threat. However, the highlight of the summit was Australia’s commitment to invest Rs 1,500 crore in India in technology, critical minerals, mobility and education. This is said to be the largest investment by Australia in India.

Reports say that of the total amount, Rs 193 crore will be for clean tech and critical minerals, which will be used by India for securing coal, lithium and other minerals from Australia.

The latter has large reserves of lithium and can be a reliable supplier of the mineral – a major component for electric vehicles and batteries.

Among others, Rs 152 crore will be on enhancing bilateral trade, Rs 136 crore on space cooperation, Rs 97 crore on skill development and innovation, and Rs 93 crore on scientific innovation.

The two countries will also launch scholarships on the lines of Fulbright or Rhodes, which will be called Maitri scholarships, according to reports.

An agreement to broadcast Indian programmes in Australia is also on the cards. Reports say there will be another agreement to establish a task force on recognition of each other’s educational qualifications, which will facilitate easier movement of students and skilled professionals between the two countries.

Australia returns 29 antiquities to India

Hours before the two leaders met, Australia repatriated as many as 29 antiquities that broadly fall under six categories – Shiva and his disciples, Shakti worship, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects.

Mostly stolen, the artefacts find their roots in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal. They come from different time periods, with the earliest dating to 9-10th century CE.

These antiquities come from different time periods, with earlies dating to 9-10 century CE.



Representing a large geographical region in India, antiquities are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/66tN7oLLAK — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 21, 2022

“The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has maintained the momentum of an upward trajectory with both countries continuing to collaborate closely, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, in wide-ranging areas including science and technology, defence, cyber, critical and strategic materials, water resource management, as well as public administration and governance,” the PMO said in a release.

Modi’s virtual summit with Morrison comes two days after his meeting with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, where Japan announced an investment of Rs 3.2 lakh crore in India over the next five years.

Incidentally, India is the only Quad member to not have deplored the Russian invasion of Ukraine or supported the sanctions against Vladimir Putin and Russia-owned entities. India has also decided to buy crude oil from Russia at a discounted rate.

Australian high commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell, earlier told a media briefing, “The Quad countries have accepted India’s position. We understand that each country has bilateral relationships. And it is clear from the comments (of PM Modi and MEA) that he has used his contacts to call for the end of the conflict and no country will be unhappy with that.”