How Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath was shot dead? Eyewitness says bike-borne attacker fired two shots

An eyewitness to the killing of Chandra, personal assistant to West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, described the shooting near Madhyamgram. Details here.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath was allegedly shot at and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram on Wednesday. West Bengal BJP leaders termed his killing as a "targeted and premeditated" attack. Now, the eyewitness revealed that a bike-borne man opened fire on the left side of Rath’s car as it stopped.

How did Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath kill?

An eyewitness to the killing of Chandra, personal assistant to West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, said that the shots were fired at point-blank range and the attack appeared to be "pre-planned".Suvendu Adhikari's PA was allegedly shot at, following which he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.The eyewitness told ANI, "Just as Chandra's car crossed mine, it suddenly stopped midway, and a bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car. The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned. The shots were fired at point-blank range. I heard the sound of two rounds. The incident occurred between 10:30 pm and 11 pm, around 200-300 metres from the hospital. The public brought the victim to the hospital, and the driver of the car was also shot."

What the police say about Chandranath's killing

West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta said that live rounds along with fired cartridges were recovered from the spot of the incident near Madhyamgram."We have started the investigation. The four-wheeler used in the crime has been seized, but it is being reported that the number plate is fake and has been tampered with. We have recovered live rounds and fired cartridges from the spot. Eyewitness accounts are being recorded, and evidence is being processed. Further investigation is underway," Gupta said.

How did TMC react to the killing of Adhikari's aide

Mamata Banerjee-led TMChas condemned the incident, blaming the BJP-backed miscreants behind it. "We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force," read TMC's official post on X.

Further, TMC demanded CBI probe to the incident. "We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest," ithe party added.

(With inputs from ANI)