How Sushma Swaraj responded to a troll who said 'you will be missed one day just like Sheila Dikshit'

Headlines

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G India sale date officially revealed, check discounts and features of Nothing Phone (1) rival

ED raids Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal as part of money laundering probe

Manipur violence: Elderly woman walked 20 km after her house burnt down, hid in jungles to save Kuki daughter-in-law

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

7 drinks to lower cholesterol at home

भारत में कब लॉन्च होगी Honda Elevate कार?

Health benefits of Imli (Tamarind)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

How Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 can make film pirates pay fines of up to Rs 30 crore

HomeIndia

India

How Sushma Swaraj responded to a troll who said 'you will be missed one day just like Sheila Dikshit'

Sushma Swaraj frequently interacted with commoners on Twitter.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2019, 07:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on Tuesday in New Delhi. Swaraj has been suffering from poor health for some time now and yet his death came as a bolt from the blue to the people of India and across the world who have been touched by her generosity as the External Affairs Minister of India. 

In less than a month, the nation has lost two tall women leaders, Congress's Sheila Dikshit and BJP's Sushma Swaraj. Both were incidentally Delhi CM too. The day Sheila Dikshit passed away, Sushma Swaraj posted a tweet. And a Twitter troll tried to bother her by posting a disparaging remark. But Sushma Swaraj who was no stranger to troll attacks, sometimes from her own party supporters handled the situation like a boss. Her unflappable reaction showed why Swaraj reached one of the top posts in Indian politics. 

"Aap ki bhi boht yaad ayegi ek din #SheilaDixit Ji ki tarah Amma (you will be missed one day just like Sheila Dikshit)," the man said in a reply to Sushma's Twitter post, where she had expressed her condolences over the demise of former BJP president Mange Ram Garg.

To this, the 67-year-old leader said, "I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought."

The following responses to the reaction only show that she was truly a people's Foreign Minister. Most people wished Sushma Swaraj a long life and apologised on behalf of the troll. However, Sushma Swaraj passed away fortnight after she had replied to a death wish. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Who is Hirsh Singh? Indian-origin aeronautical engineer enters 2024 US President race; know his political career, more

This Bharatanatyam dancer lost leg at 16, performed with rubber leg; worked with Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan in hit films

Woman hospitalised after drinking too much water for '75 hard' fitness challenge

Apple AirTag helps owner to track his bicycle after airline lost it

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 celebrates exemplary contributions to India’s growth story

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE