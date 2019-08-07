How Sushma Swaraj responded to a troll who said 'you will be missed one day just like Sheila Dikshit'

India
Sushma Swaraj frequently interacted with commoners on Twitter.
India's former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on Tuesday in New Delhi. Swaraj has been suffering from poor health for some time now and yet his death came as a bolt from the blue to the people of India and across the world who have been touched by her generosity as the External Affairs Minister of India.
In less than a month, the nation has lost two tall women leaders, Congress's Sheila Dikshit and BJP's Sushma Swaraj. Both were incidentally Delhi CM too. The day Sheila Dikshit passed away, Sushma Swaraj posted a tweet. And a Twitter troll tried to bother her by posting a disparaging remark. But Sushma Swaraj who was no stranger to troll attacks, sometimes from her own party supporters handled the situation like a boss. Her unflappable reaction showed why Swaraj reached one of the top posts in Indian politics.
"Aap ki bhi boht yaad ayegi ek din #SheilaDixit Ji ki tarah Amma (you will be missed one day just like Sheila Dikshit)," the man said in a reply to Sushma's Twitter post, where she had expressed her condolences over the demise of former BJP president Mange Ram Garg.
To this, the 67-year-old leader said, "I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought."
Is bhawana ke liye apko mera agrim dhanyawad.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 21, 2019
I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought. https://t.co/pbuW6R6gcE
The following responses to the reaction only show that she was truly a people's Foreign Minister. Most people wished Sushma Swaraj a long life and apologised on behalf of the troll. However, Sushma Swaraj passed away fortnight after she had replied to a death wish.
Sushama ji please do not respond to such mischief mongers leave them to us to be treated .— Padmaja (@prettypadmaja) July 21, 2019
Irfan apni naAhli aowr nakarepan ki wajah se tum apne waldain ko to sharmsaar na karo. Mujhe yaqeen hai ki aap ke waldain ne kam se kam itna to sikhlaya hoga ki insaaniyat keya hoti hai, aowr badon ke saath kaise pesh Aate hain.— Ishtiaq Khan (@ishtiaq787) July 21, 2019
Honourable respected @SushmaSwaraj ji i am sorry.