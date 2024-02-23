Twitter
Headlines

RBI announces more steps on Paytm, asks NPCI to examine...

How sudden deaths are being investigated through virtual autopsy

Weather update: IMD issues snowfall alert in these states for next 5 days, check forecast here

India vs England 4th Test: Joe Root's century takes ENG to 302/7 at stumps on Day 1

IND vs ENG: Joe Root scripts history in Ranchi Test, becomes first batter to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How sudden deaths are being investigated through virtual autopsy

Weather update: IMD issues snowfall alert in these states for next 5 days, check forecast here

India vs England 4th Test: Joe Root's century takes ENG to 302/7 at stumps on Day 1

Lifespans of Mughal kings

5 Indian bowlers to take most Test wickets vs England

Here's how Mughals celebrated Dawaat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: CSK Vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22 , GT Vs MI on 24th March

Ruslaan pre-teaser: Aayush Sharma is an unstoppable force with gun and guitar, netizens say 'waiting for it'

Kiran Rao says 12th Fail's success makes her 'greedy' for Laapataa Ladies: 'Box office will tell you if...' | Exclusive

This actress was rejected from many big films, had only Rs 257 in bank account, one film made her star, national crush

HomeIndia

India

How sudden deaths are being investigated through virtual autopsy

In the last one and a half years, a virtual autopsy of 132 people was done in AIIMS.

Latest News

Pooja Makkar

Updated : Feb 23, 2024, 05:07 PM IST | Edited by : Pooja Makkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The reason for sudden deaths among the youth in India is now being investigated through virtual postmortem. India's research organization ICMR has taken the help of Delhi AIIMS's Virtual Autopsy Center to find out the reason for sudden deaths among the youth. It is Asia's first virtual autopsy center.

Results of virtual autopsy

In the last one and a half years, a virtual autopsy of 132 people was done in AIIMS. These were all cases of sudden death. Of these, the age of 71 people was between 18 and 45 years including 58 men and 13 women. And the age of 61 people was between 45 and 65 years including 57 men and 4 women.

Out of a total of 132 deaths, 61 people died due to sudden heart failure or heart attack. Pneumonia or respiratory diseases were on the second number due to which 14 people lost their lives. The study is still going on and the detailed study of the cause of sudden death among youth will continue.

In the AIIMS mortuary, 3300 postmortems were conducted in one year. Virtual autopsies of these were also done, but there were 100 cases in which only virtual autopsies were done. Work is being done in AIIMS to increase virtual autopsy and minimize the post-mortem.

How is a virtual autopsy done?

AIIMS is the first center to conduct a virtual autopsy i.e. post-mortem done with the help of CT scan, MRI and X-ray without dissection. In case of death due to poisoning or some suspicious death, a virtual autopsy cannot be done because it is necessary to examine the liquid present inside the stomach. Apart from this, in most cases, legal reports can also be prepared easily through virtual autopsy.

In 2019, this issue was raised in Parliament whether post-mortem cannot be done without dissection. A study conducted in the Forensic Medicine Department of AIIMS found that 92 per cent wanted to avoid the post-mortem of their family members because of dissection.

READ | DNA Explainer: What is Ghazwa-e-Hind, concept endorsed by Darul Uloom Deoband through fatwa?

AIIMS experts went to Zurich to get information about Virtual Autopsy Center and on the same lines, Virtual Autopsy Center of AIIMS has been created. Now, based on the training of AIIMS, Virtual Autopsy Centers are also being opened in Shillong and Guwahati.

Autopsy and post-mortem reports are very important in making decisions in the court, hence AIIMS has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) on how to prepare the virtual autopsy report. After this, if a virtual autopsy is done anywhere in the country, the report will be prepared based on this SOP which will also be valid in the court.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who made Salman Khan a superstar, gave business worth Rs 1500 crore to Bollywood, he is son of..

Man sets unusual Guinness World Record by stuffing 68 matchsticks into nostrils, details inside

Decoding Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnan's pastel wedding outfits

Crew first look posters: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon are set to risk it, steal it, fake it as cabin crew

How pursuing MS in Business Analytics prepares you for global careers'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE