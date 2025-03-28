Sheetal Vadaga's journey is a testament to resilience, as she rebuilt her career in Data Science after personal tragedies, inspiring others through mentorship and perseverance. Her story highlights the power of education and determination in overcoming life's setbacks.

Sheetal Vadaga’s story isn’t about lucky breaks or an easy road to success. It’s about perseverance in the face of profound loss & the courage to rewrite her future. Despite life’s toughest setbacks, she embraced change, upskilled in Data Science, and rebuilt her career while inspiring others along the way.

Born and raised in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, Sheetal grew up in a modest household filled with ambition. Despite societal expectations, she pursued a B.Sc. in Mathematics & convinced her parents to let her study computing at C-DAC in Coimbatore. This bold step led to her first job at Mascon Global Limited in 2000, marking the start of a promising career.

After getting married in 2003, Sheetal moved to Hyderabad, where she briefly paused her career before resuming work in IT. Determined to grow and flourish, she balanced her job with weekend classes, earning a master’s degree in Software Technology from Bharathidasan University. Over the years, she worked with leading firms like Virtusa and HP, steadily building her expertise.

Life was progressing well until 2011 when motherhood introduced a new chapter. By 2015, she had given birth to premature twins, one of whom she tragically lost. Prioritizing her family, she took a break from her thriving IT career to focus on raising her children. Seeking a fresh direction, she established a Montessori preschool, successfully running it until 2020

In 2021, Sheetal's life was turned upside down when her husband, Satish, died of COVID-19. With two young children, she had an uncertain future ahead of her. "The loss was devastating, but I needed to be strong for my children," she remembers.

Hoping to revive her career, she used her networks to get an IT position in a real estate company. Yet, she realized that for genuine stability, she had to upskill. In 2022, Sheetal decided to enrol in a Data Science course offered by the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin in collaboration with Great Learning. She was drawn to this program for its comprehensive curriculum, industry-relevant content, and flexible learning model—key factors for someone balancing full-time work with parenting.

Juggling a full-time job, coursework, and parenting was no easy feat. Late-night study sessions became routine, and every small milestone in the program boosted her confidence. “If I could survive the worst life had thrown at me, I could survive this too,” she told herself.

The structured program helped her bridge knowledge gaps, and with each completed assignment, she grew more proficient in industry-relevant tools and techniques. Slowly, she found herself reconnecting with her passion for technology & analytics.

As she rebuilt her own future, Sheetal also helped others. She now mentors women in similar situations and sponsors the education of two children who lost their father during the pandemic. One of their mothers, a friend from afar, is now one of her mentees, being encouraged to seek further education & financial freedom.

"I want my kids to know that setbacks do not define us. It's how we get up matters," she declares. Success to her is not only about professional accomplishments but about making a difference in the lives of others.

But more than financial security, she wants to set an example for her children: no matter how many times life knocks you down, you can always rise again.

“This journey isn’t just mine,” she reflects. “It’s a message to my kids and to anyone struggling, that resilience and education can rebuild lives.”

Her story is a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit. It reminds us that while life doesn’t always go as planned, sometimes the unexpected detours teach us what we’re truly capable of achieving.

