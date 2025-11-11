FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion

Nine killed and 20 injured in a blast near Delhi’s Red Fort. Here’s a complete timeline of events from suspicious movements to the deadly explosion.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 01:46 PM IST

How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion
An explosion occurred in the parking area of Lal Qila station at 6.52 pm.
Not only Delhi, but the entire country was shocked when a blast ripped apart the parking place near the Lal Qila station of the Delhi Metro on Monday evening. At least nine people were killed and 20 others were seriously injured. Intelligence agencies have said that a day before the explosion, certain suspicious activities were seen in and around the national capital. 

08:13: The i20, reportedly behind the blast, was seen entering Delhi from the Badarpur toll plaza.

08:20: The car was spotted at a petrol pump near Okhla Industrial Area.

03:19: The i20 car entered the parking area of Lal Qila campus

06:00: The car, used in the explosion, was seen coming out of the parking area. It was also seen moving around Dariyagunj, Kashmiri Gate
and Sunahari Masjid. 

6.52 pm: An explosion occurred in a slow-moving vehicle that stopped at the red light.

7:00 pm: Delhi Fire Services sends seven fire tenders

7:02 pm: Delhi Police Crime Branch and Delhi Police Special Branch personnel arrive at the spot.

7:29 pm: The Delhi Fire Department claims to have doused the fire.

7:30 pm: One death was confirmed by officials.

9:42 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the death, writes on X, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening."

