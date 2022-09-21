Search icon
How Rahul Gandhi's photo with a minor girl wearing hijab triggered war of words between BJP, Congress

Rahul Gandhi recently posted a photo with a young girl wearing a hijab, after which a political row was triggered between BJP and Congress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

How Rahul Gandhi's photo with a minor girl wearing hijab triggered war of words between BJP, Congress
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo - Twitter)

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed its second week, a fresh political row has erupted between Congress and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) over a photo of Rahul Gandhi with a young girl who was wearing a hijab during one of the rallies.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra posted a photo of Rahul Gandhi walking alongside a minor girl who was wearing a hijab, holding her hand. The BJP leader further accused Gandhi of indulging in appeasement politics, triggering a backlash from Congress leaders who slammed Patra for his remarks.

Posting a picture of Gandhi walking with the girl wearing a hijab, Patra tweeted in Hindi, "When votes are accounted for on the basis of religion - then it is called appeasement." Hitting back at Patra, Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor stepped in to defend Rahul Gandhi.

Replying to the BJP leader, Tharoor wrote, “Is there no low to which BJP spokesperson won't sink? Tharoor said. "She is a little child and too young to be part of ant vote bank. Please spare her from your small-mindedness!”

 

 

The Kerala MP further wrote, “What Rahul Gandhi is doing is a simple decent gesture towards a kid. BJP, learn to look beyond people’s faith; we do.”

Tagging Patra's tweet, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate slammed the BJP leader and said he did not even spare a young girl. "It's one thing to be rattled by the huge crowds in the (Bharat Jodo) Yatra - but to be blinded by hate like this. You are the pits!" she said.

Responding to Shrinate's tweet, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Worse than the pits."

The Congress has accused the BJP of resorting to disinformation and falsehood on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and said it shows the "fear" and "frustration" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party's leadership at the success of the yatra.

BJP leaders have been slamming the Bharat Jodo Yatra carried out by Congress, which is set to last for five months and cover 21 cities across India.

(With PTI inputs) 

