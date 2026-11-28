Cabinet clears new delimitation bills for a uniform 50% rise in Lok Sabha and assembly seats, freeze till 2051, and early start to women's reservation.

The Cabinet on Friday cleared two new delimitation bills to raise Lok Sabha and assembly seats by 50% in every state, without changing any state's share. They will be introduced in the Lok Sabha's four-day special sitting from Monday, in the government's second attempt after its April bill was defeated.

50% more seats, freeze till 2051

The 132nd Amendment Bill proposes a 50% rise in Lok Sabha and assembly seats in every state and UT. Since the increase is uniform, each state's share will stay the same, taking the Lok Sabha from 543 seats to around 816-824. The bills don't say how half seats will be rounded, though reports say they may be rounded up, except in single-seat states. Seat numbers will still follow the 1971 census, but boundaries will be redrawn on the 2011 census and then frozen till 2051.

Women's reservation to start soon

One-third of Lok Sabha and assembly seats, about 270 in the Lok Sabha, will be reserved for women, including SC/ST seats. The 2023 quota was linked to a census-based delimitation, but the new bill removes that condition so it can start after the first delimitation under this law. Reserved seats will rotate and the quota will lapse after 15 years unless extended.

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Who will draw boundaries, new limits

Boundaries will be drawn by a three-person body consisting of the state election commissioner, the CEC, and a Supreme Court judge. Each state will have five MPs and five MLAs who are associate members but do not have the ability to vote. Following public hearings, its directives will become final and take effect with the next election. For UP, whose 403 seats would surpass 500, the Lok Sabha ceiling will increase to 850 and the assembly ceiling to 650.