How prepared is Indian Army if China doesn't withdraw troops from LAC

Recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament that if the Chinese army withdraws from the LAC, the Indian Army will be ready on the outskirts with the preparedness, whether winter or summer. He said that the army is determined to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India. Yes, deployed from Ladakh to Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal are fully alert. Air Force aircraft are continuously patrolling. Airplanes are roaring in the skies of Ladakh overnight.

China's activities are being monitored continuously despite its assurance of not increasing the number of troops along the LAC border. China had assured in the sixth round of talks not to increase its troops' deployment.

Indian Air Force combat aircraft are keeping a close watch on LAC to meet every challenge. The sky of Ladakh continued to resonate throughout the night on Wednesday with the roar of Rafale, Mirage-2000, and MiG-29. DRDO has developed the silencer system in the fighter Sukhoi-30 MKI, which was tested. That is, Sukhoi can surprise the enemy by flying without his growl. Apart from this, the Indian Army has also increased its surveillance to the forward posts.

The meeting lasted for 14 hours

In the 14-hour meeting of military commanders on 21 September, several consents were reached to ease tensions. Both the countries have agreed not to mobilize more troops along the border and not to try to change the situation through unilateral ground action. Because of the lessons learned from previous meetings and the unreliability of China, everything is being monitored form land to sky.

The Indian Army and Air Force practiced on LAC on Wednesday night. The Rafale, Mirage-2000, and MiG-29 fighter jets of the Air Force flew through the skies of Ladakh throughout the night to keep an eye on every Chinese activity. The constant roar of fighter jets led to a warlike atmosphere on LAC. However, to surprise wartime enemies, DRDO has developed a silencer system in the Sukhoi-30 MKI, which was tested in Leh on Wednesday. For this reason, the Indian Air Force has succeeded in flying to Sukhoi without roaring.

Army increased vigilance

India has increased vigilance not only to Ladakh but to Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal. PLA activities are monitored since last morning in the Chinese region on the border in the Lahaul and Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh. Hundreds of PLA soldiers have been seen at two locations with heavy weapons. Therefore, the Indian Armed Forces are also on alert and frequent ground and air patrols. Efforts are being made by both countries to reduce the tension on the border. In the meantime, if the Chinese army withdraws from the agreement, then India is also preparing for it. Preparations for winter are being tested, as chilling conditions on the border remain for a long time.