PM Narendra Modi uses the launch of GTA 6 to showcase India's 13-year transformation, highlighting its journey from the 'Fragile 5' to the world's fastest-growing major economy, alongside milestones in digital connectivity, solar energy and technology.

How PM Modi uses GTA 6 way to showcase India's journey from 'Fragile 5' to fastest-growing economy (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) into an opportunity to showcase India's economic and technological transformation over the past 13 years, using one of the world's most popular video game franchises to connect with younger audiences.

In a post shared on his official Instagram account, Modi drew a comparison between GTA 5, released in 2013, and GTA 6, which launched on Thursday, November 19. The post, captioned "India is playing a whole new game", presented a series of milestones that India has achieved during the intervening years.

Designed using the distinctive Pricedown font associated with the GTA franchise, the carousel drew parallels between the game's evolution and what the government described as India's progress across several sectors.

From 'Fragile 5' to fastest-growing major economy

One of the key comparisons in the post was India's economic position. It highlighted the country's shift from being counted among the 'Fragile 5' economies in 2013 to becoming the world's fastest-growing major economy. The term 'Fragile 5' was coined by Morgan Stanley in 2013 to describe India, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey, which were considered vulnerable to changes in global financial conditions because of their dependence on foreign capital inflows.

The post also highlighted the reduction in poverty over the past decade, contrasting the country's current economic position with the situation under the previous Congress-led UPA government.

Solar energy, sanitation and digital connectivity among key milestones

The Instagram carousel highlighted achievements across infrastructure, technology and public services. Among the milestones featured were the completion of the Swachh Bharat Mission, a significant expansion in India's solar power capacity and improvements in household electrification.

The post also pointed to India's growing space technology ecosystem, citing 440 registered space technology startups.

Another comparison focused on digital connectivity. According to the post, the cost of mobile internet has fallen from Rs 308 per GB to Rs 7.51 per GB, highlighting the expansion and affordability of internet services in the country. India's emergence as a defence exporter and the government's claim of making the country free from Naxalism were also included among the milestones.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's post attempted to present India's development through a format familiar to younger social media users by using the 13-year gap between GTA 5 and GTA 6 as a reference point. Modi has previously used popular culture, technology and internet trends in his social media communication to reach audiences beyond conventional political messaging. The gaming-inspired post also attracted considerable engagement shortly after it was published. Within the first 10 minutes, it had reportedly received nearly 60,000 likes and around 2,000 comments.