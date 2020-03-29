How PM Modi is leading the fight against coronavirus outbreak in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading India’s fight against coronavirus outbreak and has been interacting with over 200 people on a daily basis which includes phone calls to various state governors, chief ministers, and health ministers to get first-hand feedback on the menace.

Modi also telephonically reached out to various doctors, nurses, health workers, and sanitation staff from various corners of the country in order to encourage them and to pay gratitude to their yeomen service to the nation and society, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release on Sunday.

Throughout this week, he also interacted with people from various walks of life through video conferencing in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister held discussions through video conferencing with the heads of various Electronic Media groups. He interacted with the heads of various Print Media Groups on the March 24.

PM Modi in both the cases appealed that media should counter pessimism and panic through positive communication.

On the March 27, he held a video conference with various Radio Jockeys and Announcers of All India Radio.

“Need to constantly celebrate the contribution of the local heroes at national level and boost their morale,” he said.

The Prime Minister also telephonically reached out to some of those who are affected with COVID-19 and to some of those who have recovered from its effects in order to keep an update on their progress.

In a special video interaction on March 25, he spoke with his constituents in Varanasi. He appealed to people for resolve, restraint and sensitivity and exhorted the people to adapt to the best practices in fighting the virus.

Regular Interactions & Meetings

Since January, Modi held several rounds of meetings and discussions with people from various walks of life and officials in order to find ways and means to fight COVID-19, the government said.

He had been holding meetings on a daily basis wherein he is updated regularly by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mosi is also being updated by the Group of Ministers (GoM) set up under the chairmanship of the Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on the steps being taken by the Government.

Leading by example, the Prime Minister had announced that he would not be participating in the Holi festivities in an effort to make people maintain social distancing.

In order to prepare the country to deal with the COVID-19, PM Modi in his address to the Nation on the March 19, urged the people to voluntarily participate in the 'Janta Curfew' for 14 hours from 7 AM to 9 PM on the March 22.

While preparing the nation successfully in an effort to maintain 'Social Distance', the Prime Minister in his address to the nation on the March 24, appealed for a 3-week lockdown as it is the only known effective measure in controlling the spread of the virus.

He gave to the nation his two-pronged mantra of “Resolve and Restraint” in order to fight the coronavirus.

In his address, Modi requested the people against panic buying and assured them of the constant supply of essential goods.

COVID -19 Economic Response Task Force

To deal with the economic challenges caused by the pandemic, the Prime Minister announced the creation of ‘COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force’ under Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Task Force will consult stakeholders, take feedback, on the basis of which decisions will be taken to meet the challenges. The Task Force will also ensure the implementation of the decisions taken to meet these challenges.

He also urged the business community and higher-income groups to look after the economic needs of those from lower-income groups, from whom they take various services, urging them not to cut their salary on the days they are unable to render the services due to inability to come to the workplace. He stressed on the importance of humanity during such times.

PM CARES Fund

Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’ has been set up. The Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust and its Members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

PM Narendra Modi has always believed and shown in actions that public participation is the most effective way to mitigate any issue and this is yet another example. This fund will enable micro-donations as a result of which a large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations.

Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore Financial Package

The Government on the March 26 announced a Financial Package of Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore which focuses on emergency cash transfers of the poor. The Package also includes a 3 month free supply of foodgrains, pulses and gas under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in order to support them from the economic vagaries arising out of the impact of the coronavirus.

Meeting with Doctors, Nurses and Health Workers

On March 24, the Prime Minister interacted with medical fraternity - doctors, nurses and lab technicians. He thanked the medical fraternity for its selfless service to the nation in tackling COVID-19.

In his interaction, Modi said, “Your optimism has instilled greater confidence in me that the nation will emerge triumphant”.

He said Government is examining the proposal for greater teleconsultation in medicine.

He also assured the medical fraternity that their security is of utmost importance and that the Government would take every step to protect them.

Meeting with Pharma Sector

In an effort to maintain the regular supply of medicines and medical equipment, the Prime Minister also held a video conference with the pharma sector representatives on March 21. In his interaction, he asked the Pharma industry to work on manufacture of RNA Testing Kits for COVID-19 on war footing. He assured them that the Government is committed to maintaining the supply of APIs and manufacture within the country.

He directed them that it is important to maintain supply of essential medicines and prevent black marketing and hoarding.

Meeting with AYUSH Practitioners

In an effort to keep the nation healthy, the Prime Minister also interacted with various AYUSH Practitioners on March 28. He said AYUSH sector importance has increased manifold in the ongoing efforts to tackle COVID-19.

Modi requested them to utilise the sector’s network, while working according to WHO guidelines, to spread the message of good practises which need to be adopted to control the spread of the virus.

He also praised the AYUSH Ministry for promoting #YogaAtHome to de-stress the mind and strengthen the body during this difficult phase.

Working together with the States

On March 20, Modi interacted with all the Chief Ministers of the country through a video conference wherein had called for tackling the challenge together. the Prime Minister called for constant vigilance and monitoring of the spread of the virus and that Centre and States must work together to combat the pandemic.

Modi reminded the state leadership that the country is in a critical phase of tackling the spread of the virus but assured them that there is no need to panic.

The chief ministers were briefed on the steps taken by the Central Government so far and how the Prime Minister is personally monitoring the overall situation in the country.

During their presentation, when the chief ministers requested for augmenting of testing facilities and greater support to vulnerable sections of the society, the Prime Minister assured his support to the states and talked about the urgent need for capacity building of healthcare workers and augmentation of healthcare infrastructure. He suggested that the Chief Ministers should do video conference with trade bodies in their states to prevent black marketing and undue price rise. He urged them to use soft power of persuasion as well as legal provisions, wherever necessary.

SAARC Region comes together

The Prime Minister is the first leader to have suggested for a regional consultation and discussion when he called for a video conference with the leaders of the SAARC nations, home to significant portion of the World’s population. A meeting of the SAARC leaders under India’s leadership was held on March 15.

Modi led the way, in the spirit of collaboration and proposed the creation of a COVID-19 Emergency Fund based on voluntary contributions from all the countries, with India making an initial offer of US $10 million for the fund. The fund can be used by any of the partner countries to meet the cost of immediate actions.

Other SAARC Nations viz Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives have also contributed to the Emergency Fund.

Extraordinary Virtual G-20 Summit

An Extraordinary Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit was convened on March 26 to discuss the challenges posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and to forge a global coordinated response. Earlier, PM had a telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on this subject.

Modi underscored the need to put human beings at the centre of our vision of global prosperity and cooperation, freely and openly share the benefits of medical research and development, develop adaptive, responsive and humane health care systems amongst others.

He called on the Leaders to help usher in new globalization, for the collective well-being of humankind and have multilateral fora focus on promoting the shared interests of humanity.

International Effort

Modi also held telephonic discussions with the counterparts from UK and Israel, Boris Johnson and Benjamin Netanyahu, respectively on the March 12 and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 17.

On March 25, the Prime Minister held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On March 26, Modi held separate telephonic discussions with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar.

He also had a telephonic conversation with H.E. Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission on March 24 2020.

Standing by Stranded Citizens

India under the leadership of the Prime Minister evacuated over 2000 citizens struck in the hotbeds of the coronavirus like China, Italy, Iran and other parts of the World.

