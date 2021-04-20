How people above 18 should register for COVID-19 vaccine, here's the complete guidelines

In a significant development, the Centre on Monday (April 19) announced to make the vaccination drive open to all above 18 years, starting May 1. The government's decision means that every Indian citizen above 18 years of age will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of comorbidities. The decision on a 'liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination' was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meeting with different stakeholders.

Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccination for those above 18 will commence on May 1. Here's how you can register on the CoWIN app.

Here's a step-by-step guide to register for COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 3

- Visit the official website of CoWIN cowin.gov.in- Enter your 10-digit mobile number or Aadhaar number- You will receive an OTP on the mobile number, enter it in the given space- Once registered, schedule your preferred date and time- Get your COVID-19 vaccination done.- After this, you will get a Reference ID via which you can get your vaccination certificate.

Documents required: COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 3

You will need at least one of the following documents at the time of registration

Aadhaar CardPAN CardVoter IDDriving LicenseHealth Insurance Smart Card issued under by Ministry of LabourMahatma Gandhi National Rural EmploymentGuarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job CardOfficial identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCsPassportPassbooks issued by Bank/Post OfficePension DocumentService Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ Public Limited Companies