‘Defence forces to work together’: How new CDS Gen Anil Chauhan is following the footsteps of Gen Bipin Rawat

General Anil Chauhan was recently appointed as the new CDS of the country, succeeding late General Bipin Rawat, who passed away last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

CDS General Anil Chauhan (Photo - ANI)

General Anil Chauhan, who is a four-star general in the Indian military, was recently appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the country, months after former CDS General Bipin Rawat tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in December 2021.

The central government carefully handpicked General Anil Chauhan as the new CDS, keeping in mind that he had big shoes to fill after Gen Rawat’s demise while he held the post. Chauhan has become the second CDS in India.

Following the footsteps of late General Bipin Rawat, in his maiden communication with the three defence forces, new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has asked the Army, Navy and Air Force to make a move ahead towards the creation of integrated theatre commands.

The CDS would also be visiting Jodhpur on October 3 to witness the induction of the Light Combat Helicopter into the Indian Air Force with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in his first visit outside Delhi after taking over his new office.

Government sources also told ANI, “The CDS has communicated to the defence forces to move ahead on creating theatre commands which would be his priority area. A lot of discussions have already been done on the issue and it is now time to move forward.”

One similarity between the two generals is that just like Genera Bipin Rawat, Gen Chauhan is also working towards turning the three forces into leaner and agile fighting units with modern weaponry.

The new Chief of Defence Staff has also laid stress on fast-tracking the policies and plans proposed by Gen Bipin Rawat while he remained in the post. CDS Chauhan is also moving towards creating western and eastern land-based commands along with a maritime theatre command, which was in the plans before.

After the demise of Gen Rawat, the three defence forces kept presenting proposals and plans for the betterment of the military. With CDS Chauhan now assuming the office, it is expected that these plans will soon turn into reality for the Indian armed forces.

(With ANI inputs)

