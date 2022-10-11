How Mulayam Singh Yadav wiped out dacoity from Etawah's Chambal region

Mulayam Singh Yadav's old photo (File)

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday at the age of 82. His mortal remains were taken to Uttar Pradesh yesterday and his cremation is scheduled to take place today.

As per the official release, the cremation and last rites of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav will take place in the Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh today at 3 pm. Many political leaders from across the country are expected to attend the funeral today.

Yadav is credited with ridding Etawah's Chambal region of dacoits.

At that time, dacoits like Sultana Daku, Malkhan Singh, Phoolan Devi, Ram Asre Tiwari, Nirbhay Gurjar, Saleem Gurjar, Rajan Gurjar, Jagjeevan Parihar, Arvind Gurjar, Ramvir Gurjar, Kusma Nain, Munni Pandey, Sheela Indori and Sarla Jatav, used to terrorize the region.

They were known for their kidnapping rackets operation out of Etawah, Auriyya, Bhind, and Muraina.

The dacoity prevailing in the region also impacted the development works.

In 2003, while touring the Chakarnagar constituency, Mulayam Singh Yadav assured the region that he would end the terror of dacoits.

He ordered the then ASP Akhilesh Malhotra of running an operation against active dacoits. He later asked ASP Daljit Singh Chowdhary of running an operation in Etawah.

By 2007, police had eliminated several of the most dreaded dacoits in the region, whereas they made several others surrender.

Yadav had also given several dacoits a chance to join the mainstream.

In the 1990s, Phoolan Devi joined the mainstream and became a Member of Parliament. In 1999, she attended the married of Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav and Twinkle Rawat.

After ending dacoity in the UP region of Chambal, he commissioned several infrastructural projects in the Chambal region, including bridges and roads.