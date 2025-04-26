One of the key decisions announced by India includes the suspension of Indus water treaty - a move being seen as a big jolt to Pakistan. But let us first understand what is Indus water treaty and why it is so significant to both the countries.

The terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, on April 22, sent shockwaves through the nation. The attack which claimed 26 innocent lives is seen as the deadliest attack since Pulwama tragedy in 2019. After the massacre, the central government took a series of decisions focused on curbing cross-border terrorism backed by Pakistan.

What is Indus water treaty?

Back in 1960, India and Pakistan signed an agreement regarding the use of water from the rivers of Indus water system. Under the agreement, three eastern rivers including Sutlej, Beas and Ravi were allotted to India whereas Pakistan was given rights to use water from western rivers including Jhelum, Chenab and Indus.

Notably, India allowed Pakistan to use 80 per cent of water from the Indus water system in exchange for peace. India, on the other hand, kept only 20 per cent of the entire water system. The suspension of Indus water treaty implies that Pakistan will no longer be able to use water from Jhelum, Chenab and Indus.

But how much time will it take for India to stop the flow of the rivers to Pakistan? The answer is, India at present doesn't possess the required infrastructure to stop the water from reaching Pakistan overnight. However, even if India halts the flow by constructing dams or storing water, it can lead to massive floods in states like Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

In the current scenario, India has kickstarted four projects on the three western rivers allotted to Pakistan. India is working on Baglihar Dam and Ratle Project on Chenab. Moreover, Pakal Dul Project has been started on Marusudar, another tributary of Chenab, and Kishanganga Project on Neelam, a tributary of Jhelum is underway.

Out of these, only Baglihar Dam and Kishanganga project are operational. At first, India will have to come up with a plan to utilise millions of cusecs of water obtained from the western rivers. However, the process is likely to take a lot of time.