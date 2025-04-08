Along with his powerful position, people are also curious about his salary and the special benefits he receives.

Whenever there’s a talk about India’s security, one name that always stands out is Ajit Doval — the National Security Advisor (NSA) and one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most trusted aides. Doval is seen as the main strategist behind India’s security policies and plays a key role in major national and international decisions. Along with his powerful position, people are also curious about his salary and the special benefits he receives.

How much salary does NSA get?

As per reports, the basic salary for the NSA post is Rs 1,37,500 per month. However, with additional allowances and perks, the total monthly salary goes up to around Rs 2 lakh. This amount depends on factors like experience, tenure, and the responsibilities assigned by the government. Ajit Doval has been serving as NSA since 2014 and has been a key figure in shaping government policies and foreign diplomacy.

What benefits come with the role?

Being at such a high-level position, the NSA enjoys several special and VVIP facilities. These include a high-security government residence, Z+ category security, official vehicles, foreign trips, and several other allowances and benefits.

What does the NSA do?

The NSA advises the Prime Minister on all matters related to national security. The role is not just limited to internal security but also includes foreign policy and defence strategy. Ajit Doval, with his years of experience in intelligence and diplomacy, has become one of the most important voices in India’s security and global affairs.