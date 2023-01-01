How much jail time can Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh face amid sexual harassment charges?

Ex Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh (Photo - ANI)

Sandeep Singh, who was the Haryana Sports Minister and the former Indian hockey team captain, landed on the wrong side of the law when a junior coach alleged that she had been sexually harassed by him in the past.

Following the rape allegations against him, Sandeep Singh decided to step down from his post as the sports minister in the BJP-led Haryana cabinet. Singh further refuted all the allegations made against him, saying that it is a conspiracy to mar his reputation in the political arena.

The woman coach had alleged that Sandeep Singh had asked her for sexual favours when they met for work-related reasons. Their meeting soon turned into a tussle and the woman alleged that the former Indian hockey team coach tore her shirt during the altercation.

The complaint against him has been filed by a junior athletics coach in Haryana, who said that Singh had seen her working out at the gym and proceeded to contact her on Instagram. After persistence by the minister, she agreed to meet him at his residence, where he molested her, as per her complaint.

The woman alleged, “He took me to a side cabin of his residence... placed my documents on the side table and placed his hand on my foot. He said when he saw me for the first time, he liked me... He said you keep me happy and I will keep you happy.”

How much jail time and punishment can Sandeep Singh face?

As per the FIR filed by the female coach, Sandeep Singh has been booked under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A person who is found guilty under the sexual harassment law can be imprisoned for up to three years, with a hefty fine. Apart from this, if Sandeep Singh is found guilty under all the other charges filed against him, it is likely that the jail term can be extended to 10 years.

(With inputs from agencies)

