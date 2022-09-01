How much is the government's reward for Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Anees Ibrahim and Tiger Memon?

Dawood Ibrahim (File)

Dawood Ibrahim, the most wanted terrorist in India, has been hiding in Pakistan for several decades. The gangster, accused of masterminding the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, has remained away from public life since he escaped to Dubai. The National Investigation Agency is searching for him. They have announced a reward for Dawood Ibrahim and many other members of the so-called D-company.

Here's the list of rewards. NIA has announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh for Dawood Ibrahim. On his aide Shakeel Shaikh or Chhota Shakeel, there is a reward of Rs 20 lakh.

NIA has announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh each on Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, and Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna.

Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzak Memon alias Tiger Memon also has a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head.

His brother Yakub Memon was hanged in 2015.

All of them are wanted in the case of 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts.

Who will get the reward? Any information leading to their arrest will be rewarded with the said amount.

The United Nations has designated Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar as a global terrorist.

They are involved in various terrorism-criminal activities such as arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, underworld criminal syndicate, money laundering, circulation of FICN, unauthorised possession/ acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ), NIA said.



With inputs from PTI