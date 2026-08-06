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How much Central government spent on PM Modi's foreign trips since 2021? MEA shares data

The Centre spent Rs 74.59 crore on PM Modi’s foreign trips till July 2025 and Rs 557.51 crore since 2021, the Rajya Sabha was told. The highest expense this year was Rs 17.46 crore for Norway in May.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 06:50 PM IST

How much Central government spent on PM Modi's foreign trips since 2021? MEA shares data
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The Centre has spent nearly Rs 75 crore so far this year and Rs 557 crore since 2021 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s various foreign trips for bilateral purposes, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. In a written reply to AAP MP Sanjay Singh and CPI MP V Sivadasan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said a total of Rs 74,58,93,797, or Rs 74.59 crore, was spent on the Prime Minister’s global visits till July this year. 

The countries visited this year are Malaysia, Israel, UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Italy, France, Slovakia, Seychelles, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. He has visited 13 countries so far in 2025.

Norway trip most expensive this year

The data provided by the ministry showed that a maximum expense of Rs 17,46,50,390 was incurred during the visit to Norway in the second half of May. This was followed by Rs 11,92,25,938 spent on the Prime Minister’s visit to Israel in February.

The ministry also said that a total of Rs 5,57,51,34,018.56 or about Rs 557.51 crore, was spent between 2021 and July this year. Last year, the maximum amount of Rs 25,59,82,902 was spent during the Prime Minister’s trip to France in February.

Singh and Sivadasan had sought country-wise details of foreign visits undertaken by the PM since 2021 and total expenditure incurred, both year-wise and visit-wise. The response was provided by MoS for MEA Pabitra Margherita.

Govt also shares Congress-era trip costs

Interestingly, the ministry shared details of expenses from the previous Congress-led government "for reference purposes".

The figures shared were: INR 10,74,27,363 for USA in 2011, INR 9,95,76,890 for Russia in 2013, INR 8,33,49,463 for France in 2011, and INR 6,02,23,484 for Germany in 2013. The ministry noted these were actual expenditures without adjusting for inflation.

Common activities during PM Modi’s foreign itinerary include bilateral meetings, interactions with the Indian diaspora, participation in international summits, memorial visits and state banquets. The PM travels on Air India One, operated by the IAF using two Boeing 777-300ERs acquired in 2016, accompanied by senior officials and SPG security

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