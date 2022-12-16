How Meditation Could Help You In Your Weight Loss Journey?

Meditation can help you alter your mindset and behavior in ways that could influence your weight loss.

It's all up in my mind. Once the mind is trained, you can do whatever you want to. Nothing is impossible with the right mentality and attitude.

With the right mindset and passion, achieved by meditation, you can aim for weight loss by following the right diet plan, effective weight loss pills, and a lot of workouts. It is our mindset that is the most potent weapon.

The Connection Between Meditation and Fitness

Meditation is gaining much attention among the modern generation as they realize its importance. Meditation would help you to foster a healthy relationship with food.

Weight loss and meditation may not be directly related, but practicing meditation will give you positive vibes and boost your metabolism. You will feel energized and motivated for workouts and suppress your appetite.

Do you think that, although you are giving your 100%, nothing is working for you? There may be times when you have experienced this feeling of being stuck as everything has come to a halt. That small ray of hope that things could change for the better seems thinner than ever. It may be the right time to realize the worth of meditation in your life.

How To Combine Meditation With Other Practices

At the same time, if one is following something like intermittent fasting or keto diet along with meditation practice, then there is a high chance that they may see decent results quickly. Having said that, if you are looking for even quicker weight loss results, you can meditate, follow the keto diet, and may also want help from these keto diet pills so that you also have a support system from external sources. You should also get help from a medical professional before going with any diet or supplementations.

A balanced diet and eating right should also be practiced along with these for side effects-free results.

Benefits Of Meditation

Meditation is a practice that involves your mind and soul to be in a state of absolute peacefulness. It could help you to get better self-control over yourself. However, practicing only meditation might not dramatically reduce your body fat. Practicing it would make a difference in your lifestyle and ultimately help you get in shape slowly and gradually. One could regard meditation as a sustainable process that shows results with time and regular practice.

In this fast-moving world, one may sometimes forget to take a breath. So, ensure to stop for a minute and breathe now and then. Slowly inhale and exhale the air. Deep breathing might help you with your weight issues, so the excess oxygen could help regulate blood circulation, which could support weight loss.

Many meditation techniques focus on the breathing mechanism and keep the mind aware of the present happenings. It could help you to be more conscious of your thoughts and actions. Hence, it could result in weight loss.

Below are some of the benefits of meditation that you might want to know.

Stress Buster

Meditation has long been considered an effective method of reducing stress. It is also believed that when people meditated, their cortisol levels - the hormone released when stressed - decreased significantly. This, in turn, could prevent the release of cytokines - chemicals caused by inflammation - which may have many harmful side effects, such as promoting depression and anxiety, increased blood pressure, and fatigue. A particularly successful style of meditation named 'mindfulness meditation' generally had significantly positive results after eight weeks, proving meditation to be a feasible solution for reducing stress.

Supports Emotional Health

Promoting emotional health is very important in today’s society. One could say that mindful meditation could be an effective tool for doing just that. Generally, we can find lower levels of depression in those that practiced mindful meditation in most people who meditate regularly.



On the other hand, there might be a few cases where long-lasting reductions in depressive symptoms may be observed.

Meditation Helps With Anxiety

While anxiety could bring unwelcome physical and emotional effects for those affected. Proper management strategies could help control these symptoms. For example, recurrent meditation has been linked to improved mental health in the face of anxiety.

In day-to-day life, if you observe, you may find that people regularly practicing meditative techniques over three years saw markedly lessening effects from their anxious episodes. In particular, meditation may also provide relief by slowing racing thoughts and breathing patterns which are believed to trigger a calming response throughout the nervous system. With the mindful implementation of this practice, individuals have a great chance to better cope with succumbing to anxious episodes as it nurtures greater self-awareness and mental well-being.

Steps To Take During Your Meditation Cycle

Mindful eating

If you have already explored the internet for weight loss formulas, you might have encountered the term 'mindful eating' several times. Mindful eating helps people become more conscious of what they put into their mouths. This method also makes it easier to alter your eating habits in the desired direction.

Performing mindful meditation would help you become conscious of yourself with time. The 'how,’ 'what,’ and 'where' are acknowledged without judgment.

It could be beneficial in understanding and recognizing your genuine emotions and addressing them more precisely. You might be aware that weight gain could be a result of stress. Practicing it would help you differentiate whether your urge to eat is triggered due to hunger or mental stress. And when you do it, accept your feelings without judging yourself.

Some people think it to be rocket science when getting started with it. What time would be the best? The perfect place for it? How do I do it?

The fact is anyone who has a mind and body can do it. The only thing you would need is yourself. Start your journey with small steps, taking one at a time. Take 10 minutes from your busy schedule and find a quiet corner. The early morning hours would be the best. Once you are sorted with the timing and place, the third thing is position. You don't have to put any strain on your body at all. Relax your body and sit comfortably or lie down. Try to keep your spine upright but relaxed.

Now, focus on your breathing. Observe the movement of your chest as it rises and drops down again with each breath inhaled and exhaled. Do this in a loop until you are fully immersed and feel calm.

There are some other steps that you could take towards mindfulness to accelerate your weight loss procedure.

Do not make losing weight your priority. Otherwise, you won't be able to eat comfortably.

While eating, take small bites and enjoy each crumb, feel the taste of every single spec in it and, more importantly, chew the food properly.

Make a proper schedule for your meal times and stick to it. Avoid eating at random hours and follow your timetable even on off days.

Try to understand the message that your body wants to convey. Know the difference between hunger and anger and when it is time to stop.

I got tempted by some snacks and ended up eating them for a few minutes of momentary pleasure. It's okay. Forgive yourself for the mistakes you make and learn from them. Try not to repeat them, though.

Be more particular about your source of nourishment. Make more wise decisions related to your diet plan and choose intelligently.

Acknowledging your craving would help you to deal with them without any regrets effortlessly.



Avoid emotional eating

Emotional eating is used when you tend to eat (or overeat) due to a flood of emotions rather than hunger. Emotions are sometimes the hardest thing to deal with. Most of the time, we eat just because we feel too much stress. Then, feel guilty about it and again be stressed about it. We fall prey to a never-ending loop.

Eating is one of our ways of handling negating or strong emotions. Practicing meditation would let you recognize and understand your feelings and emotions and help you cope efficiently. As a result, you need to find ways to tackle emotional eating apart from practicing meditation regularly.

Guided meditation

For guided meditation therapy, numerous sources are available online, exclusively for this purpose. Apart from it, small workshops are conducted that teach you the basic techniques and traits of doing it correctly. So, if you need guidance, there are hundreds of tutors waiting for you. Just go and be a part of it today.

Conclusion

Meditation could give you the most sustainable path to achieve and maintain your weight loss targets. Mindfulness is an important concept related to the weight loss theory. It helps you to be more conscious not only of your eating habits but also of your thoughts and actions as a whole. Including meditation in your routine would make the same world seem different to you, much brighter and happier.

