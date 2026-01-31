FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 271; check IMD forecast

India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million documents, thousands of videos and images

How may Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Dy CM change Maharashtra's political dynamics?

US President Donald Trump issues statement on Russia-Ukraine peace deal, says 'Very close to getting a settlement'

Gold, silver prices today, January 31, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's cop drama crushed under Border 2 mania, opens slighthy better than Mardaani 2

Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol and his paltan march into 2nd week with full force, earns Rs 320 crore

The Kerala Story 2 teaser: Netizens thrash Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha's 'propoganda movie', slam makers: 'Yeh kya bakwas hai'

CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi Government set to built rehab and reform centre for juveniles in Alipur; what facilities will be provided?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 271; check IMD forecast

Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor', AQI at 271

India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha

Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million documents, thousands of videos and images

Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million linked documents

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

HomeIndia

INDIA

How may Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Dy CM change Maharashtra's political dynamics?

Rajya Sabha MP and NCP chief Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister after her husband. Sunetra will replace her husband in the state cabinet for the second top post and left for Mumbai on Friday evening.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 08:06 AM IST

How may Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Dy CM change Maharashtra's political dynamics?
Sunetra Pawar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rajya Sabha MP and NCP chief Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister after her husband. Sunetra will replace her husband in the state cabinet for the second top post and left for Mumbai on Friday evening, according to PTI citing sources.  

Ajit Pawar’s death came at a time when the merger of two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, led by both Ajit Pawar, who died on Wednesday and his uncle Sharad Pawar had been proposed. The merger is “very much on course”, while talks having reached an “advanced stage” before the deputy chief minister’s death on Wednesday, sources told PTI. 

Amid these developments, both the leaders of the NCP (SP) and the Pawar family were unaware of her decision to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government, according to sources. “The NCP (SP) leadership and Sharad Pawar's family members were completely in the dark about her plans,” the source added. 

After she takes the oath as the Deputy CM, which will take place at 5 pm in Mumbai, Sunetra Pawar would be the first woman to hold the post in the state. She, along with son Parth, will leave from Baramati for Mumbai early today to attend the legislature party meeting. The leaders in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will gather at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday at 2:00 PM. After she is formally elected in the legislature meeting, the state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare will send a formal letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him for her induction into the state cabinet as the Dy CM. 

What would happen if the two factions unite? 

According to reports, a formal announcement is expected in the second week of February.  

According to PTI, in case of the merger a major change in power dynamics will be witnessed as after Ajit Pawar’s death Sharad Pawar’s camp is of the view that he will take up the “central role” in the party and will hold it together. While the ruling NCP faction now sees Sunetra Pawar maintaining the family’s political legacy.  

The two parties even contested the civic polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad together. 

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, is part of the Mahayuti government, while NCP (SP) is a constituent of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). 

How was Sunetra selected for Dy CM post? 

Soon after the death of Ajit Pawar in an air crash in Baramati, some leaders of the NCP had demanded for her appointment to the post. Sunetra will likely to be elected leader of the NCP’s legislature party on Saturday and sworn in as deputy chief minister just after.  

According to party sources, Sunetra expressed her wish to fill the political space left void after her husband’s death who was cremated with full state honours in Baramati. 

Senior party leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and conveyed the party’s decision to him on Friday. 

Who is Sunetra Pawar? 

Sunetra Pawar was born on 18 October 1963. She is a Rajya Sabha member who was defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During her political career, she worked for environmental conservation and took many social initiatives. In this direction, Sunetra established the Environmental Forum of India, which focuses on sustainability, water conservation, and rural development.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 271; check IMD forecast
Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor', AQI at 271
India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha Nageswaran
India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha
Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million documents, thousands of videos and images
Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million linked documents
How may Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Dy CM change Maharashtra's political dynamics?
How may Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Dy CM change Maharashtra's politics
US President Donald Trump issues statement on Russia-Ukraine peace deal, says 'Very close to getting a settlement'
US President Donald Trump issues statement on Russia-Ukraine peace deal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement