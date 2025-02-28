The 45-day-long Mahakumbh Mela, held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, culminated with 'Antim Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, i.e., February 26.

As per official records, over 65 devotees from around the globe have visited the Mahakumbh Mela, held with great fervour and enthusiasm. People from all walks of life visited the grand Hindu pilgrimage to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Some of the notable faces include - President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with son Anant Ambani and daugher-in-law Radhika Ambani, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani with wife Priti Adani and the list is endless!

Moreover, the charm and aura of the Mahakumbh Mela attracted devotees from the film industry. Stars who attended the Mela include - Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Tamannah Bhatia, Rajkummar Rao with his wife Patralekha, Vicky Kaushal, Hema Malini, singer Guru Randhawa, Akshay Kumar, Adah Sharma and more.

But do you wonder how the Mahakumbh ground looks now?

An 'X' page, under the name 'Mahakumbh 2025', has shared a clip from the Mahakumbh Mela ground, showcasing the ongoing cleanliness drive at the site.

Watch

प्रयागराज महाकुम्भ के वो 45 दिन जब प्रयागराज में बरसा ‘अमृत’, उन्हें कोई नहीं भूल पाएगा। प्रयागराज महाकुम्भ अनगिनत यादों के साथ विदा हो चुका है, लेकिन अब संगम तट के खाली घाट और महाकुम्भ के विशाल क्षेत्र की ताजा तस्वीरें हर किसी को भावुक कर दे रही हैं।



श्रद्धालुओं से महाकुम्भ… pic.twitter.com/CV4eIX3Z1N — MahaKumbh 2025 (@MahaaKumbh) February 27, 2025

The Prayagraj ground, where the 'unforgettable' Mahakumbh Mela took place, is now emptied. The video features the authorities engaged in the cleanliness work.

"No one will ever forget those 45 days of Prayagraj Mahakumbh when 'amrit' rained in Prayagraj. Prayagraj Mahakumbh has departed with countless memories, but now the fresh pictures of the empty ghats of Sangam coast and the vast area of ​​Mahakumbh are making everyone emotional", the clip was captioned.

The Maha Kumbh area has been emptied of devotees, Prayagraj Maha Kumbh has officially ended but the service and work of thousands of sanitation workers who keep the Maha Kumbh area clean continues. The entire Maha Kumbh city is being made clean and beautiful by removing garbage from it. The Honorable Chief Minister of UP, Mr.@myogiadityanathji has specially thanked the sanitation workers for this successful event. We all have to take a pledge with these sanitation workers..We will maintain the uninterrupted and pure form of life-giving Mother Ganga and Yamuna", it added.