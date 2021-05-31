How long should you wait for surgery after recovering from COVID-19? ICMR gives suggestions

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people that are being treated in the hospital for other diseases are facing a lot of trouble. The hospitals are currently focused on treating COVID patients, there is also a risk of contracting the virus in a hospital, doctors also ask patients to get their COVID test done before coming to the hospital for treatment, now ICMR has given some necessary advice for this.

ICMR has advised patients recovering from COVID-19 to undergo a test again after about 102 days. Experts of the ICMR and the National Task Force believe that a patient recovering from COVID should undergo surgery after at least 6 weeks with exceptions only in cases of emergency.

The tests could be inaccurate

According to a report in the Times in India, Sanjay Pujari of the National Task Force said that the symptoms of COVID are detected only after 102 days of recovery. Along with this, any surgery of the infected patients after developing symptoms should be done at least 6 weeks after recovery.

Experts believe that the effect of surgery on patients recovering from COVID may vary and will depend on their health. Shortness of breath, heart pain, and fatigue are common in such patients and can be seen up to 60 days after recovery.

How long should one wait for surgery?

If the recovered patients do not have symptoms of COVID or were asymptomatic, then they should undergo surgery after 4 weeks. Patients recovering from COVID-19 after severe symptoms and being admitted to the hospital are advised for surgery after 6 weeks.

Apart from this, if you had to be hospitalized for treatment after severe symptoms of COVID and there is also a problem of diabetes, then you should wait at least 10 weeks for surgery.

One should also wait for 102 days to get the COVID-19 infection re-examined. If after all that time, you come COVID-19 positive, then it may be the effect of a new infection.