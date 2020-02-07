How 'Kabir Singh' can save Preeti, Gurugram Traffic Police has the answer

Managing traffic on road can be hectic and tiring but our traffic cops find innovative ways to make people aware of the rules.

To spread awareness about safety while riding a two-wheeler, Gurugram traffic police's shared a meme from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and it has created a storm on social media.

If you have watched the movie, the scene shows furious Kabir Singh (played by Shahid Kapoor) rushes to help his lady love Preeti (played by Kiara Advani) on a bike without a helmet.

Gurugram traffic police shared the picture from that scene but with a twist. They photoshopped it to put a helmet on Kabir Singh's head.

Posting the meme, the police wrote, “Jab khud bachoge tabhi Preeti ko bacha paoge (When you save yourself, then you will be able to save Preeti).”

Jab khud bachoge tabhi Preeti ko bacha paoge... pic.twitter.com/nW3KAHuQCZ — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) February 5, 2020

People are totally loving this 'witty' side of Gurguram traffic police. The tweet has garnered more than 26k likes and 5k retweets and netizens couldn't stop themselves from praising the cops for their creativity. Take a look...

Such a witty post —Arpita Jana (@arpispeaks) February 6, 2020

Last week, Mumbai Police also released a video titled 'The Punishing Signal' in which an official can be heard saying "We, the Mumbai Police, wanted to do something like this".In the campaign, they installed decibel meters on top of signal poles in some parts of the city to check noise pollution. As soon as the decibel at the signal crossed 85db mark, the red signal restarted at the original timer -- 90 seconds.

Surely our traffic cops are coming up with new ways to deal with defaulters.