How is Mumbai, COVID-19 hotbed, handling the crisis?

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases is nearing the 33,000-mark while the death toll has crossed the 1,000-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 54,000 positive cases of infection and nearly 1,800 deaths.

However, the doubling rate in Maharashtra has improved from 2 days to 14 days now due to strict adherence to social distancing rules necessitated by the lockdown.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases is nearing the 33,000-mark while the death toll has crossed the 1,000-mark as well.

A total of 1065 people have been killed due to the deadly virus in the city. In the last 24 hours, 19 people have died, and 8,400 patients have been discharged so far. There are now 22,000 active COVID-19 patients in the city, out of which 15,800 patients have no symptoms.

About 20% of patients need oxygen and 10% of patients need ventilators. Efforts are on to bring down the death rate from 3.22% to 3% in Mumbai.

Currently, there are 75,000 beds available in Mumbai for prospective COVID-19 patients. 2624 beds are available in Mumbai private hospitals for people likely to be critically ill after being infected with the virus.

A dashboard is being prepared for empty hospital beds. Information of the empty beds will be updated every half an hour.

Meanwhile, a new campaign called 'Chase the virus' has started in Mumbai. Under this campaign, at least 15 close contacts of one COVID-19 positive patient will be strictly quarantined.

Coronavirus cases in India rose to 151,767 which includes 83,004 active cases, 64,425 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 4,337 deaths.