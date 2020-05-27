How is Mumbai, COVID-19 hotbed, handling the crisis?

Headlines

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 7: Karan Johar film mints Rs 147 crore worldwide in first week

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi surname’ defamation case

Meet Surobhi Das, IIM graduate who got Rs 179 crore ESOP from 9 billion dollar Indian firm

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 7: Karan Johar film mints Rs 147 crore worldwide in first week

Meet Surobhi Das, IIM graduate who got Rs 179 crore ESOP from 9 billion dollar Indian firm

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

8 Yoga asanas for back pain

 Health benefits of eating sushi

Simple ways to reduce uric acid levels at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 7: Karan Johar film mints Rs 147 crore worldwide in first week

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

HomeIndia

India

How is Mumbai, COVID-19 hotbed, handling the crisis?

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases is nearing the 33,000-mark while the death toll has crossed the 1,000-mark as well.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 27, 2020, 10:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 54,000 positive cases of infection and nearly 1,800 deaths.

However, the doubling rate in Maharashtra has improved from 2 days to 14 days now due to strict adherence to social distancing rules necessitated by the lockdown. 

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases is nearing the 33,000-mark while the death toll has crossed the 1,000-mark as well.

A total of 1065 people have been killed due to the deadly virus in the city. In the last 24 hours, 19 people have died, and 8,400 patients have been discharged so far. There are now 22,000 active COVID-19 patients in the city, out of which 15,800 patients have no symptoms.

About 20% of patients need oxygen and 10% of patients need ventilators. Efforts are on to bring down the death rate from 3.22% to 3% in Mumbai.

Currently, there are 75,000 beds available in Mumbai for prospective COVID-19 patients. 2624 beds are available in Mumbai private hospitals for people likely to be critically ill after being infected with the virus.

A dashboard is being prepared for empty hospital beds. Information of the empty beds will be updated every half an hour.

Meanwhile, a new campaign called 'Chase the virus' has started in Mumbai. Under this campaign, at least 15 close contacts of one COVID-19 positive patient will be strictly quarantined. 

Coronavirus cases in India rose to 151,767 which includes 83,004 active cases, 64,425 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 4,337 deaths.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

Haryana violence: Delhi Police increases security at sensitive places in national capital after incidents in Gurugram

Meet IAS Akhila BS, IITian who lost arm in accident, cracked UPSC with rank...

28% GST on online gaming to be effective from October 1, review after 6 months: Finance Minister

UPSC topper: This Bihar boy cleared IAS exam with AIR 10, used to study these many hours

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE