How is FASTag being sandwiched, causing problems for travellers to and from Delhi-NCR?

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways launched the FASTag Annual Pass, aimed at providing an easy toll solution to private vehicle owners. With a one-time payment of Rs 3000, drivers can unlock 200 trips access to National Highways and Expressways. However, for those who are crossing through state highways, the toll amount will be deducted as usual from their regular FASTag account, adding an extra burden to the drivers. Not only this, but the FASTag toll payments are causing long queues and congestion. Monitoring FASTag transactions and following up with toll authorities has become an issue.

How is FASTag causing trouble for travellers from Delhi-NCR?

The Delhi-NCR commuters have been experiencing a "sandwiched" effect between the push for digital toll collection, with the introduction of the FASTag annual pass. The operational challenges have hindered its smooth functioning. Since the annual pass allows trips only on major National Highways and National Expressways, the trips on the Yamuna Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh continued to be under the standard FASTag system.



Commuters travelling on state highways within Delhi-NCR are forced to use their regular FASTag balance or pay cash, negating the convenience and cost savings the annual pass offers. The annual pass also fails to provide relief for travel exceeding the arbitrary 60 km limit on certain toll road stretches, adding to commuters’ frustration as they still pay the full toll.





FASTag annual pass and regular payments

Also, long queues and congestion, technical issues like malfunctions, blocked or unrecognised tags, are common problems faced by commuters. Some users are also facing double charging and wrong charges. To avoid these issues, the commuters should ensure FASTags are securely attached to the vehicles’ windscreen. Regular checks on FASTag transactions should be made to avoid discrepancies with the issuing bank or toll authorities.



Meanwhile, to activate the FASTag annual pass, the commuters need to open the Rajmarg Yatra app or visit the official NHAI/MoRTH portal. After verifying eligibility, they need to enter Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) and FASTag ID to confirm eligibility. Following the Payment of the Rs 3,000 annual fee via UPI, net banking, or credit/debit card, the pass will be activated within 2 hours after payment verification. The pass is valid for 1 year or 200 trips.