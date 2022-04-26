How is Emmanuel Macron’s victory in France beneficial for India?

Photo - Reuters

The France presidential elections 2022 concluded on April 24, and Emmanuel Macron was elected as the president for his second consecutive term in the country, defeating his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen by a significant margin.

Macron secures a vote percentage of over 56 percent while Le Pen, who follows a conflicting ideology than him, secured a vote share of 44%. Macron, who follows a centrist ideology, was elected as the president once again by the people of France.

World leaders from different countries took to social media to congratulate Macron on his victory in the French elections, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that he looks forward to deepening the ties between France and Russia.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continuing working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership.”

Macron and Le Pen were making headlines across the globe for the past few weeks for their tooth and nail fight against each other, while the question remains – is Emmanuel Macron’s victory in France beneficial for India in any way?

The answer to this question is yes. It is expected that the already-good ties between France and India will deepen with the re-election of Macron as the French president, who is already a “good friend” of the country.

Emmanuel Macron is a familiar face and a friendly figure for the Indian administration. With a centrist vision for France, Macron is always up for looking at the global perspective for his decisions. With his re-election as the president, it is expected that the trade relationship between India and France will improve.

Further, the defense deals between India and France are likely to continue, leading to better ties between the countries. It is also expected that PM Modi will be meeting with Macron soon to deepen the friendship between France and India.

Not just Macron’s victory, but Marine Le Pen’s loss also holds benefits for India. Le Pen, who has softened her stance on these issues, is known to be a far-right activist with strict nationalist values, which made many people question her stance on immigration.

Le Pen has a conflicted relationship with the European Union and has a friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is at the brunt of global criticism due to the Ukraine war. This means that France’s ties with other countries, including India, could have suffered under her leadership.

Macron’s win in France is all-in-all a piece of good news for India, as he is expected to maintain the current level of friendship that the two nations hold. It is expected that the trade relationship will be further expanded under his leadership.

