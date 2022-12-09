How IPS officer Amit Lodha became Bihar's 'supercop', fought off the 'Gabbar Singh' of Sheikhpura

Bihar IPS officer Amit Lodha (File photo)

Many believe that the crime rate in Bihar has gone down significantly ever since Indian Police Service (IPS) official Amit Lodha has been appointed in the state. IPS officer Amit Lodha is also termed the supercop of Bihar, mostly for his heroic antics.

Bihar IPS officer Amit Lodha, who rose to prominence following the release of the web series "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter", was suspended after a case was registered against him on charges of corruption and for allegedly entering into a commercial agreement with Netflix while being on a government post.

According to an official statement, Lodha is accused of using his position for financial gains by signing an agreement with the streaming platform for making a deal with the production house Friday Storytellers while he was in the position of an IPS officer.

Who is IPS officer Amit Lodha?

IPS officer Amit Lodha has been appointed to the Bihar cadre and currently resided in the Gaya district. He completed his schooling in Jaipur and later went on to crack the JEE examination, getting admission to the premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Amit Lodha cracked the UPSC examination on his first attempt itself, which is rare for most candidates. He scored the highest marks in the Mathematics section. He has now termed the supercop of Bihar and is fairly popular in the state.

Supercop Amit Lodha also recounted a tale in his book about how he was able to take down a very notorious and dangerous gangster. Chandan Mahto was known as the “Gabbar Singh” of Sheikhpuri and was finally brought to justice by Amit Lodha.

Now, corruption allegations have been posed against IPS officer Amit Lodha, and a case was registered on December 7 by the Special Vigilance Unit under sections 120B and 168 of the IPC along with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act PC Act.

The series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ follows the story of an epic tussle between two men on both sides of the law - one a dreaded gang lord and the other a fiercely upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha.

(With ANI inputs)

