How India's stunning counter-op stopped ISIS plan of bombing Delhi

In an unprecedented counter operation, India scored major victory after it successfully stopped the ISISI from carrying out terror attacks in Delhi.

According to a report published in ‘The Indian Express’, the incident took place in September last year when the Indian intelligence officials infiltrated the ISIS ranks and averted the bombing in the National Capital.

In stunning operation that looks straight out of a spy movie, the Indian officials got a tip-off about 12 ISIS recruits planning the attack. For about a month, as part of massive surveillance net, the officials zeroed in on a terrorist trained in Afghanistan who was staying in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area.

The ISIS terrorist, who managed to take admission in a private engineering college outside Delhi, recced the areas such as Vasant Kunj, Delhi Airport, Ansal Plaza, South Extension market.

He stayed at the college hostel for some days, but later shifted to a flat in the Lajpat Nagar area.

What alerted the intel officials was the transfer of $50,000 from suspicious individuals in Dubai to Afghanistan. It was this fund transfer combined with the US tip-off that helped the officials to arrive to this dreadful conclusion of Delhi bombing plot.

Soon, the officials manage to infiltrate the ISIS ranks and ‘help’ the terrorist in getting the ‘kind of explosives’ he was looking for.

The final step in thwarting the plan was delivery of the consignment of explosives and improvised devices to the Afghan without any triggers, the Indian Express report said.