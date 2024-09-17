How GS1 QR code for tracking is being used worldwide

GS1 QR codes for tracking are used in all industries around the world. Look at some of its top use cases and learn to create one for your business.

The traditional methods used for product tracking and ensuring authenticity are becoming outdated. With increasing consumer demands and rising technology, businesses are turning towards the GS1 QR code for tracking.

These codes act as a universal language that can be used anywhere and scanned by any smart device easily.

As GS1 digital link QR codes gain popularity worldwide, businesses are experiencing reduced manual counting errors and labor costs.

So, how are these 2D barcodes used in industries like healthcare, transportation, and construction? Let’s explore how QR codes following GS1 standards are used across 48 countries.

What are GS1 2D barcodes?

GS1 refers to Global Standard 1, a non-profit organization that focuses on developing global standards for barcodes.

One of their key innovations is the GS1 2D barcodes, a type of barcode that follows the GS1 standards and uses a square pattern to hold far more information than linear barcodes.

A core part of this system is the QR Code GTIN (Global Trade Item Number), which serves as a GS1 identification key and is one of the system's important building blocks.

For this reason, we can easily use the GS1 QR code for tracking and a wide range of other purposes.

Sunrise 2027 initiative for GS1 2D barcodes

Sunrise 2027 represents a significant shift in global supply chain management, moving from traditional linear barcodes to more advanced two-dimensional barcodes.

Since linear barcodes don’t have the potential to keep up with the existing industry standards, there’s a need for a more robust solution.

The initiative mandates that retailers ensure their POS systems can read both traditional and 2D barcodes by the end of 2027. This transition has already begun in 48 countries that are responsible for 88 percent of the world’s GDP.

GS1 QR code examples and use cases

GS1 barcodes are used on billions of products worldwide and have made many operations easier. Let's look at the top examples and use cases of these QR codes in different industries.

Supply chain management in retail

QR codes are ideal for encoding comprehensive product information. This capability can be used in supply chain management and to track inventory effectively.

Each item in the supply chain will be labeled with a unique GS1 barcode. Scanning one can give detailed information about the item, including its location, status, type, and quantity, among others.

Using a QR code generator to create a QR code, retailers can monitor their stock levels and update inventory records in real time.

Pharmaceuticals tracking

Do you know that healthcare providers can use the GS1 DataMatrix barcode to check the expiration date, batch numbers, and serial numbers and track pharmaceutical doses?

A unique QR code also helps combat falsified or substandard drugs, which account for 10.5 percent of medicines worldwide.

The best part is that in the event of recalls, these products can be quickly identified with the help of the QR code and thus quickly removed from the market to ensure the safety of the public.

Industry compliance

Unlike traditional barcodes, QR codes can help people access extensive information. These codes can be linked to industry certifications, safety information, recycling instructions, and the like.

QR codes provide a standardized way to track and verify products. For instance, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) in the US mandates traceability standards, and companies can meet these standards by embedding links to essential information about the product’s processing, origin, and distribution in the QR code.

The implementation of QR codes helps maintain compliance efficiently, allowing companies to avoid hefty fines and recurrent recalls.

Public transportation tracking

QR codes generated through a GS1 barcode generator have many uses in passenger transportation.

For instance, instead of carrying paper tickets around, passengers can carry digital tickets on their mobile phones that can be scanned at boarding gates. This is truly beneficial in reducing environmental waste and printing costs.

Medical equipment identification and maintenance

According to the World Health Organization, at least 50 percent of medical devices in developing countries are in non-working condition. However, these problems can be solved easily using QR codes.

GS1 2D barcodes are widely used in the healthcare industry for tracking and maintaining medical equipment. These codes can be labeled on a medical device, and scanning it reveals the following information about the device:

Lifespan

Tracking scans

Authenticity of equipment

User instructions and manuals

Restricting access, and more.

Quick access to this information ensures the device is in optimal working condition and free of malfunction risks.

Food and safety traceability

The GS1 digital link QR code can help you track the movement of food products throughout the supply chain, from production to distribution.

This traceability allows producers and retailers to quickly trace the source of contamination and initiate swift recalls to prevent further outbreaks.

Event ticketing

This is truly an out-of-the-box use case of the QR code. It provides a secure way to manage participants' entry into any event and prevent fraud.

The tickets can be embedded with a unique QR code that can be scanned to verify their authenticity and give participants access to the event.

Construction materials tracking

QR codes are highly beneficial in the construction industry, as they help track construction materials from production to the construction site. Primary raw materials, work in progress (WIP), and finished goods can all be tracked well with QR codes.

Each material batch is given a QR code that contains information about its compliance with safety standards, source, and quality tests. This is important in construction, where a slight material failure can result in dangerous outcomes.

How to create your own GS1 QR code for tracking

Getting started with a QR code is the easiest, and it can also be highly beneficial for your business. You can use the GS1 digital link to add any important product details that require instant access.

Here’s how to create a QR code for your business:

Tools like a QR code generator free of charge make the process of creating QR codes easy. Simply go to the website and add the required information. Choose between the static or dynamic QR code. Customize your QR code's pattern, logo, color, and other features to align it with your brand. Once you've done this, preview the code, test it on multiple devices, and, if it works well, proceed. Download the code in PNG or SVG format.

Go on, make yours, and reap its benefits.

Get started with QR codes through QR TIGER’s GS1 QR code generator

No matter the industry, the growth of every business is hidden in being transparent, providing an exceptional customer experience, and being efficient. This is where you can effectively employ the GS1 QR code for tracking.

Whether customers want to see the ingredient lists or manufacturers want to track equipment maintenance history, QR codes have made it easier to access information on the go.

No matter the case, you can always use reliable QR code software like QR TIGER’s GS1 QR code generator to build high-quality QR codes.

So, why wait? Design a QR code and take your business on the road to sustainability.

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)