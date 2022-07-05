How Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis allied to form government, a telltale

(Image Source: Twitter@Dev_Fadnavis)

After weeks of political drama in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday, publicly said that he used to meet Devendra Fadnavis during the days of rebellion. Shinde acknowledged that the BJP had an active role behind his recent 'revolt' against the Shiv Sena leadership.

Shinde's remarks in the state Assembly after winning the trust vote in the House made it clear that BJP leader and current Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was actively involved in the activities of the Shinde-led group during this period.

Eknath Shinde revealed that after going to Guwahati from Gujarat, he used to meet Devendra Fadnavis when the MLAs of his faction were sleeping, but he used to return (Guwahati) before the MLAs woke up. Eknath Shinde also said that last month's election to the state legislative council was the last nail in the coffin for him to revolt against the Shiv Sena.

He called Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis as the real 'artist' of the new government formation.

How Eknath Shinde sneaked out of Mumbai amid police blockade?

Apparently referring to how he got out of Mumbai, CM Eknath Shinde said that the nakabandi (security blockade) was done by the police. He said, "I know how to locate mobile phone towers and track a person. I also know how to evade nakabandi," PTI quoted Shinde as saying. "The true kalakar (artist) of this government though is Devendra Fadnavis," Shinde added.

Giving a glimpse of behind-the-scenes activities before the formation of the new government, Eknath Shinde recalled that he used to leave the hotel at midnight when all the MLAs were sleeping (in the Guwahati hotel) and would return early in the morning.

After leaving Mumbai on the night of June 20, the Shinde faction was in a Surat hotel before going to Guwahati on a chartered flight. On June 29, the breakaway MLAs flew to Goa before returning to Mumbai on July 2. Last Thursday, Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy, ending more than a week-long political turmoil in Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on June 30, ending the political turmoil that has been going on for more than a week in Maharashtra.

