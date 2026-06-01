FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NEET concerns go beyond Paper vs CBT: Doctor's body seeks inquiry into NTA’s use of national emblem, recommends reforms

NEET concerns go beyond Paper vs CBT: UDF submits suggestions to parliamentary c

Is Ex-Tamil Nadu BJP Chief planning new party? K Annamalai's exit fuels rumours, details here

Is Ex-Tamil Nadu BJP Chief planning new party? K Annamalai's exit fuels rumours,

How does the Government’s new Aadhaar app work with QR verification and face ID? Here’s all you need to know

How does the Government’s new Aadhaar app work with QR verification and face ID?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeIndia

INDIA

How does the Government’s new Aadhaar app work with QR verification and face ID? Here’s all you need to know

The new Aadhaar app focuses on privacy with selective data sharing and masked verification, while UIDAI has extended free Aadhaar document updates on the myAadhaar portal until June 14, 2027.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 02:17 PM IST

How does the Government’s new Aadhaar app work with QR verification and face ID? Here’s all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The government has launched a new Aadhaar mobile app, designed to replace the older mAadhaar app with faster verification, stronger privacy controls and selective data sharing features. UIDAI has also confirmed that the old mAadhaar app will soon be discontinued.

New Aadhaar app launched:

Untitled design 2026 06 01T141017 812

The Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI has rolled out a new Aadhaar app, sort of as a part of its digital identity upgrade under the DPDP framework. The app tries to cut down on unnecessary, kind of idle sharing of personal data and, at the same time, gives users more control over what exactly happens with their Aadhaar details. Instead of showing the whole Aadhaar information during verification in a full display way, the app lets users share only the required bits. It also includes QR-based verification, face authentication and biometric security features.

Key features and benefits:

Untitled design 2026 06 01T141119 566

The new Aadhaar app, yeah, it does QR code-based identity checks, kind of quick, so you can use it at hotels, hospitals, offices and other service points without doing that whole photocopies thing. And even better, it can work in offline mode for basic verification, so it’s not totally dependent on the internet all the time.

Inside the app, you can turn on face authentication plus biometric locking for extra protection of your Aadhaar data. There’s also that selective sharing option, meaning you can share just a name, or age, or address, instead of exposing the entire identity in one go.

One more thing, the app keeps an authentication history trail, so users can check where their Aadhaar was used. It even lets you manage up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single device, which sounds convenient for families and shared phones. And if you need changes, you can update mobile numbers and addresses directly in the app, instead of relying so much on physical Aadhaar centres, yeah.

Untitled design 2026 06 01T141204 517

mAadhaar app to be discontinued:

UIDAI has confirmed that the older mAadhaar app will be phased out pretty soon, and they are kind of urging users to shift over to the new platform. The authority also says this new app is quicker, more secure and is built to make daily tasks feel more straightforward, like, for everyday use.

Also read: AP EAMCET 2026: Are results postponed? Here’s what APSCHE said about schedule

Privacy-focused upgrade:

The app follows data minimisation, allowing users to share only required Aadhaar details through masked and controlled verification to enhance privacy. UIDAI has also extended the free Aadhaar document update facility on the myAadhaar portal until June 14, 2027.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET concerns go beyond Paper vs CBT: Doctor's body seeks inquiry into NTA’s use of national emblem, recommends reforms
NEET concerns go beyond Paper vs CBT: UDF submits suggestions to parliamentary c
Is Ex-Tamil Nadu BJP Chief planning new party? K Annamalai's exit fuels rumours, details here
Is Ex-Tamil Nadu BJP Chief planning new party? K Annamalai's exit fuels rumours,
How does the Government’s new Aadhaar app work with QR verification and face ID? Here’s all you need to know
How does the Government’s new Aadhaar app work with QR verification and face ID?
Domestic help becomes minister: Kalita Majhi's rise redefines West Bengal politics, Indian democracy
How maid servant earning Rs 2,500/ month becomes minister in West Bengal?
‘Poop-covered seats, poor audio’: Fans criticise arrangements at Ilaiyaraaja’s Chennai concert
‘Poop-covered seats’: Fans criticise arrangements at Ilaiyaraaja’s concert
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement