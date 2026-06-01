How does the Government’s new Aadhaar app work with QR verification and face ID? Here’s all you need to know

The new Aadhaar app focuses on privacy with selective data sharing and masked verification, while UIDAI has extended free Aadhaar document updates on the myAadhaar portal until June 14, 2027.

The government has launched a new Aadhaar mobile app, designed to replace the older mAadhaar app with faster verification, stronger privacy controls and selective data sharing features. UIDAI has also confirmed that the old mAadhaar app will soon be discontinued.

New Aadhaar app launched:

The Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI has rolled out a new Aadhaar app, sort of as a part of its digital identity upgrade under the DPDP framework. The app tries to cut down on unnecessary, kind of idle sharing of personal data and, at the same time, gives users more control over what exactly happens with their Aadhaar details. Instead of showing the whole Aadhaar information during verification in a full display way, the app lets users share only the required bits. It also includes QR-based verification, face authentication and biometric security features.

Key features and benefits:

The new Aadhaar app, yeah, it does QR code-based identity checks, kind of quick, so you can use it at hotels, hospitals, offices and other service points without doing that whole photocopies thing. And even better, it can work in offline mode for basic verification, so it’s not totally dependent on the internet all the time.

Inside the app, you can turn on face authentication plus biometric locking for extra protection of your Aadhaar data. There’s also that selective sharing option, meaning you can share just a name, or age, or address, instead of exposing the entire identity in one go.

One more thing, the app keeps an authentication history trail, so users can check where their Aadhaar was used. It even lets you manage up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single device, which sounds convenient for families and shared phones. And if you need changes, you can update mobile numbers and addresses directly in the app, instead of relying so much on physical Aadhaar centres, yeah.

mAadhaar app to be discontinued:

UIDAI has confirmed that the older mAadhaar app will be phased out pretty soon, and they are kind of urging users to shift over to the new platform. The authority also says this new app is quicker, more secure and is built to make daily tasks feel more straightforward, like, for everyday use.

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Privacy-focused upgrade:

The app follows data minimisation, allowing users to share only required Aadhaar details through masked and controlled verification to enhance privacy. UIDAI has also extended the free Aadhaar document update facility on the myAadhaar portal until June 14, 2027.