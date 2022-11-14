How Dimple Rawat became SP’s favourite bahu: Know the filmy love story of Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav (File photo)

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav will be filing her nomination from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, expecting to continue the legacy of deceased SP supremo and father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Dimple Yadav, who is a two-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the Lok Sabha, is the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and is expected to win the elections in the Mainpuri seat in Uttar Pradesh, which is a stronghold for the Samajwadi Party.

Dimple Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav got married in 1999 and have been together for over two decades. However, the love story of the two Samajwadi Party leaders is nothing short of a romantic movie plot. Here is all you need to know about it.

The love story of Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav

Dimple Yadav (previously Rawat) was a graduate student at Lucknow University during the late 1990s, while Akhilesh Yadav was pursuing his education at the University of Sydney, Australia. The two got introduced through a common friend, and what began as a friendship soon turned into love.

After the bond between Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Rawat became strong, the couple decided to tie the knot, but wedding bells did not come with ease. In the early stages, Akhilesh Yadav’s family was opposed to the marriage with Dimple, but the SP chief grandmother Murti Devi and party leader Amar Singh stood in support of the couple.

Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav got married in November 1999, and the couple has had two children since. Many celebrities and political leaders graced their marriage, making it an A-list event.

Soon after their marriage, Dimple Yadav decided to join the Samajwadi Party and enter the political arena in Uttar Pradesh. Dimple has been an MP two times in the Lok Sabha, both times from the Kannuaj constituency during the bypolls.

Now, Dimple Yadav is set to contest the Mainpuri Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, which was the seat of SP supremo and Yadav’s father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav. The seat was left vacated after Mulayam Singh’s death earlier this year.

