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How did rape-convicted ex-MP Prajwal Revanna get Android phone in high-security prison? CCB raid exposes lapses

Rape convict Prajwal Revanna was found with an Android phone in his barrack at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail during a CCB raid. One officer was suspended and an enquiry is underway.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 03:33 PM IST

How did rape-convicted ex-MP Prajwal Revanna get Android phone in high-security prison? CCB raid exposes lapses
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Former MP Prajwal Revanna was discovered with an Android phone in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison during a surprise raid, prompting an inquiry and potential disciplinary actions against staff. Currently serving life for a rape conviction, the incident raises concerns over security at the facility housing high-profile inmates.

5-hour CCB raid leads to seizure

Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar stated that the phone was taken during a five-hour raid at the high-security jail on August 11 by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). 'On Tuesday afternoon, the CCB conducted the raid. One Android phone has been seized from Prajjwal Revanna’s barracks,' Kumar said. The CCB has filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara Police Station and an FIR is being registered. This is not the first inspection; Revanna’s barracks were searched on August 6, but no contraband was discovered at that time. 

No other contraband was discovered during the raid, according to the DGP. 'On 11.08.26, CCB searched several high-profile inmates and other inmates in High Security Prison for four to five hours and no additional contraband items were discovered,' he said.

Prison officials suspended, enquiry ordered

Following a security lapse that allowed a seizure, the prison department suspended Assistant Superintendent Iranna Rangapur on the DIG (South)'s recommendation and issued a show-cause notice to the Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison. 'A detailed enquiry is being conducted in this incident,' Kumar said.

Also read: PM Modi makes big statement on social media, asks youth to choose books over reels: 'A shortcut will cut you short'

Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and son of JD(S) leader H D Revanna, was a Lok Sabha member for Hassan from 2019 to 2024. He was arrested in May 2024 for sexual assault, convicted of rape, and sentenced to life imprisonment in August 2025. He is currently incarcerated at Parappana Agrahara prison, where security measures are being strengthened.

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