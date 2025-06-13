These condolence messages of Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari over the Ahmedabad Plane Crash may look formal during normal times, but these are significant considering the bitterness and tensions that developed during and before the clashes last month.

Though India and Pakistan had clashed and attacked each other's military facilities last month, Islamabad expressed condolences over the Ahmedabad Plane Crash, that killed more than 250 people Thursday. Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic crash of Air India Dreamliner, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X, "Saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad today. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy."

Nawaz Sharif condoles after Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Echoing this feeling, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif emphasised the human cost of the disaster. Taking to the social media platform, he wrote in a post on X, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the precious lives lost in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. This devastating loss transcends borders and reminds us of our shared humanity. My deepest sympathies to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India."

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Air India Crash

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari joined them. He said, "Saddened to hear a tragic incident occurred earlier today. Where an Air India flight with approximately 240 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad, India. I express my profound condolences to the people of India."

India-Pakistan bitterness

These condolence messages may be formal and normal during normal times, but these are significant considering the bitterness and tensions that developed during and before the clashes last month. After the Pahalgam terror attack, India bombed ten terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Islamabad retaliated and India hit back. The clashes continued for four days. Pakistan claimed to have shot down four Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales. India also claimed to have destroyed Pakistan's air bases and shot down some of its fighter jets.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner of Air India's Ahmedabad-Gatwik flight AI171 with 242 passengers and crew members on board crashed within seconds after taking-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, 2025. After reaching an altitude of approximately 825 feet, it began to descend and crashed. All passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national along with crew members are dead.