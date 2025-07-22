How did Jagdeep Dhankhar become most controversial vice president? About Sonia, Rahul, SC, RSS, he said...

Jagdeep Dhankhar may be remembered as the most controversial Vice President for his unsavoury comments on the opposition members. He has been accused of siding with the ruling party, the BJP, and the government in running the Rajya Sabha and having a bias against the opposition members.

Though Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hit the headlines Monday by quitting on health grounds, many may find it difficult to accept that as the real reason, triggering a controversy over the real cause. However, he is not new to the controversies. Jagdeep Dhankhar may be remembered as the most controversial Vice President for his unsavoury comments on members, particularly those of the opposition parties. He has been accused of siding with the ruling party, the BJP, and the government in running the Rajya Sabha and having a bias against the opposition members. He will also be remembered as the only vice president against whom the entire opposition moved an impeachment motion, which was turned down by his deputy Harivansh.

Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Supreme Court

Jagdeep Dhankar courted controversy soon after being elected and taking over the charge in August 2022. He kickstarted a political controversy in 2022, after he slammed the Supreme Court's 2015 verdict that struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act. Delivering his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the winter session of Parliament on December 7, 2022, he said, "There is no parallel to such a development in democratic history where a duly legitimised constitutional prescription has been judicially undone. A glaring instance of severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the mandate of the people, of which this house and the Lok Sabha are custodians."

Dhankar criticises Sonia Gandhi, AAP

Dhankhar slammed Sonia Gandhi in December 2022 for her statement that the government was trying to “delegitimise the judiciary," which was “severely inappropriate and showed a lack of faith in democracy." He said, "The observations are severely inappropriate, indicating a lack of faith in democracy, making this exceptional response unavoidable." He attacked the Aam Aadmi Party in March 2024 when they took to the streets, protesting against the Enforcement Directorate. He said that the individuals who once believed themselves to be above the law are now being held accountable, noting that some people take to the streets when legal action is initiated against them.

Dhankhar calls himself 'Eklavya' of RSS

he Rajya Sabha chairman slammed the opposition members for staging a walkout when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking. Calling it a “dangerous precedent", he expressed disappointment, and said that the opposition members had compromised their dignity and insulted the Constitution. He declared in July 2024 that he had been an admirer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the past 25 years and likened himself to “Ekalavya," a devoted disciple.

Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Rahul Gandhi

Throwing away all semblances of being neutral, he slammed Rahul Gandhi in September 2024. He said nothing is more reprehensible than someone in a constitutional position aligning with those who are “enemies of the nation". He was responding to the Congress leader who said in the US that “love, respect and humility" were missing from politics in India.