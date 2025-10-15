How did brand new bus become running inferno? Did lone jammed door, inflammable materials kill people on board?

At least 21 passengers died and 16 were injured as a Jodhpur-bound bus caught fire near Jaisalmer. Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief and ordered aid.

Twenty-one passengers were killed and 16 others were seriously injured when a Jodhpur-bound bus caught fire near Jaisalmer. Though a forensic report is yet to come, it is believed that a short circuit caused the fire in the newly modified bus. If reports are to be believed, a loud blast occurred, and the ill-fated bus was engulfed by massive flames within minutes. Though the local people rushed and tried to douse the fire, it was so massive that all efforts proved useless. There were 57 people, including women and children, on the bus; most of the bodies are so charred that they are beyond recognition and only DNA tests can help identify them.

Why was lone door jammed?

However, the moot question is: why could no one come out of the door of the bus? There was only one door in the luxurious and newly decorated bu. The lone door was jammed, and no one could come out of it. Some of the passengers survived the mishap because they succeeded in breaking the windows and coming out of the bus. As the door was jammed and the fire was beyond all means of control, the 12th RAPID Division of the Indian Army, headquartered in Jaisalmer, was informed. Their personnel rushed to help; they brought an excavator and water tankers, and they broke the door and pulled out some of the passengers before police and firefighters arrived. However, it was too late.

Rajasthan CM condoles to people

Secondly, too many inflammable materials were used to modify the bus and the exit was very narrow. Local MLA Pratap Puri told NDTV, "It appears that a short circuit caused the fire and the gas leaking from the AC contributed to it. The bus was modified, so the exit passage was very narrow. The bus didn't have a second door."





Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma rushed to the spot and expressed grief over the incident. Taking to X, he wrote on the social media platform, "The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to the people affected by this tragic accident. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected."

Sharing the horror of the accident, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said, "I have never seen such an incident in my life. DNA sampling for the identification of deceased passengers will be done."