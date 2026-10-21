How did accused track Tiger Shroff? Sources claimed they scanned his social media, checked his security before shooting

As per sources, the accused went through the actor’s social media activity over the past couple of weeks to identify locations he often visited. They also allegedly attempted to find out if he had security arrangements.

The shooters who opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car on Sunday had reportedly been monitoring his social media accounts for weeks to track his location, sources said.

As per sources, the accused went through the actor’s social media activity over the past couple of weeks to identify locations he often visited. They also allegedly attempted to find out if he had security arrangements.

Sources added that the accused kept a close watch on his online activity to collect information about his daily routine and movements before carrying out the attack.

The incident of firing occurred on Sunday, triggering a police probe into the matter.

Bishnoi gang behind Tiger Shroff attack

The Mumbai Police, meanwhile, has said the attack was carried out on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Anil Pandit. The police made this claim before a magistrate court in the city where the three accused held for firing at the actor were produced. The case is being probed by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police, which told the court that a probe into the gang link was required, PTI reported.

The three accused, identified as Rehan alias Sukka of Sonipat in Haryana, Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan originally from Begusarai in Bihar, and Phool Singh from Haryana, were brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan earlier today.

Seeking 14-day police custody, the Crime Branch said investigators needed to recover the weapons used in the attack and look into the alleged conspiracy and motive. Police also informed the court that two mobile phones were destroyed by the accused and that electronic evidence, including call detail records, had to be collected.

Tiger Shroff shooters in custody

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded the three accused to police custody till October 31. The three were apprehended by Kota city police from a train on Monday on the basis of specific intelligence inputs before being handed over to Mumbai Police.

The incident took place in Mumbai’s Juhu on Sunday evening, when at least two men allegedly fired at Shroff’s car and fled on a motorcycle. The actor escaped unharmed, but his driver and a bystander were injured. Police said five to six rounds were fired and the motorcycle allegedly used by the shooters was later recovered abandoned in Andheri.

A case has been lodged under provisions pertaining to attempt to murder and the Arms Act. Ten people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far.