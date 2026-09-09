‘How dare a magistrate do that?’: Noida student gets notice, CJI reacts

The Supreme Court questioned Gautam Budh Nagar officials after a 20-year-old student received a preventive notice despite the court’s order protecting students who participated in the July protests.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned how an executive magistrate in Gautam Budh Nagar could issue a preventive notice to a 20-year-old law student after the court had expressly barred authorities from taking coercive action against students who took part in the July protests.

The notice was issued to Akshat Tripathi, a second-year student at Gautam Buddha University, on September 4. It was withdrawn the following day after police found that the information behind the notice was false.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the court would seek an explanation from the Gautam Budh Nagar district and executive magistrates after senior advocate Bishwajit Bhattacharyya brought the matter before the bench.

“How could a Magistrate dare to issue notice? We made clear no coercive action against any student! No Magistrate could violate that order,” said the CJI.

Student faced Rs 5 lakh bond notice

The preventive proceedings were initiated under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). According to the notice, Tripathi was accused of spreading “anti-government propaganda” and encouraging fellow students to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

He was asked to explain why he should not be ordered to furnish a personal bond of ₹5 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount for maintaining peace for six months.

Police had claimed that his activities created tension on the university campus and could lead to a confrontation affecting public order.

The notice was later cancelled after an inquiry found that the information used to initiate the proceedings was incorrect.

Student says he was not on campus

Tripathi told authorities that he had left the university on May 25 for a three-month semester break and was in Prayagraj during the period referred to in the allegations.

He did attend the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20, he acknowledged, but questioned how he could have encouraged students on the GBU campus when he was away from the university.

Bhattacharyya described the incident as an “experiment with students of India” and urged the Supreme Court to ensure that similar action was not repeated.

“We are surprised how can an executive magistrate or a district magistrate issue a notice when our September 1 order was clear that no action can be taken against our youth for participating in the protest,” remarked the CJI.

Supreme Court had already barred action

The controversy comes days after the Supreme Court’s September 1 order concerning criminal cases linked to the CJP-led protests in July.

Using its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the court directed that FIRs registered between July 20 and 25 across states and Union territories in connection with the demonstrations would not be investigated or pursued and would be treated as closed.

The bench, comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and K V Mohana, also said that fresh FIRs should not be registered over the same incidents.

It further clarified that simply participating in the protests could not be treated as a criminal offence.

The order came after applications from the Centre, through Delhi Police, and the governments of Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar and West Bengal seeking the closure of cases linked to the demonstrations.

The Centre had also informed the court about assurances given after a July 25 meeting with representatives of the protesting group, including withdrawal of FIRs filed between July 20 and 25, no fresh cases over those incidents and compensation for families of NEET aspirants and other students who died by suicide.

Exception for people with criminal records

The September 1 order did leave one issue open.

Delhi Police had told the court that 2,837 people with alleged criminal antecedents were prima facie present at the protest site. It sought permission to register a single FIR to examine their individual roles, if any, in incidents involving injuries or damage to public property.

The matter was kept separate from the court’s broader protection for students who merely participated in the protests.

Allahabad HC had also criticised Gautam Budh Nagar administration

The Supreme Court’s intervention comes shortly after strong criticism from the Allahabad High Court over another case involving a young student activist, Akriti Chaudhary.

While quashing Chaudhary’s preventive detention under the National Security Act, a bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdeva directed that ₹5 lakh be recovered from the salary of Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam as compensation to Chaudhary.

The court also ordered that its displeasure with the district magistrate and police be entered into their service records.

The High Court accused the administration of “bureaucratic overreach” and found that a notice issued to Chaudhary under Section 130 of the BNSS appeared to have been prepared after she had already been arrested.

Describing the action as “ex post facto the arrest and nothing more than a sham”, the court said there was no evidence in the police material showing that Chaudhary had encouraged people to riot, commit arson or damage public or private property.

It ruled that detention under the NSA could not rest merely on surmises, biases, conjectures or opinions.

The court also warned bureaucrats that IAS and IPS officers owed their loyalty to the Constitution rather than the political executive, cautioning that failure to remember this could turn Uttar Pradesh into “an Orwellian Dystopia”.

Supreme Court seeks explanation

During Wednesday’s hearing, the CJI questioned whether Tripathi had been formally informed about the withdrawal of the notice.

“You say that the notice has now been withdrawn. Have you been informed of this? Is there a communication?” asked the CJI.

When Bhattacharyya said the withdrawal had only been reported in the media, the CJI agreed that the issue required examination.

“We agree with you. How can an executive officer issue a notice after our order, which was unequivocal and any layman can understand its import…You put all facts and materials on record, and we will seek explanation from the Gautam Budh Nagar magistrate,” the CJI said.