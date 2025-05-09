According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Pakistan used the Turkish Asisguard SONGAR drones in the operation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed on Thursday that Pakistan tried to carry out drone attacks on 36 locations inside India on the night of May 8 using Turkish-made armed drones, but the attempt failed. According to the MEA, Pakistan used the Turkish Asisguard SONGAR drones in the operation. These drones are known for their advanced capabilities and compact design. Developed in Turkey, the SONGAR is the first locally made armed drone to enter service with the Turkish Armed Forces.

The SONGAR drones are built for tactical missions and are capable of both surveillance and attack. Each drone carries a machine gun loaded with 200 rounds of 5.56mm NATO-standard bullets. They can operate within a 3-kilometer radius and reach heights up to 2,800 meters. These drones can work independently or be controlled remotely. They are also integrated with unmanned military vehicles, boosting ground strike capabilities.

The drones feature automatic targeting, real-time imaging, and a return-to-home function in case of signal loss or battery failure.

According to reports, in response to the failed drone attacks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Erdogan expressed support for Pakistan’s actions and backed its call for an international probe into the April 22 incident. He said the proposal was “appropriate” and “valuable” and offered prayers and condolences to Pakistan.

Earlier, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemned India’s missile strikes and warned that continued military actions could lead to “an all-out war.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been rising since the April 22 incident, and this drone attack marks a new development in cross-border tactics. India has yet to publicly respond to Erdogan’s remarks or Pakistan’s latest actions.

The MEA stressed that India remains alert and prepared to defend its territory against such threats.