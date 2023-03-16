How costly will ISRO's ticket to space be? S Somnath reveals tentative space flight fares

S Somnath said the prices of the tickets will be competitive to the international market. (Representational)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working towards starting space tourism in India, ISRO chief S Somnath said in an interview. He also revealed the likely cost of venturing into space.

The scientist said India's very own space tourism module is under development. He said the work is in progress for a safe and reusable module.

He also put a timeline to the ambitious project. He said India may be able to send space tourists by 2030.

He said the estimated cost could be Rs 6 crore per person.

He told HT that those who venture into space as tourists will be able to call themselves astronauts.

The module will be government-run, in contrast with the United States module where SpaceX and Blue Origin -- private companies -- have successfully sent tourists to outer space.

He said the prices of the tickets will be competitive to the international market.

In 2001, Dennis Tito became the first space tourist. He paid 20 million dollars to spend one week at the International Space Station. Private players are now offering tickets for as low as 4,50,000 dollars.