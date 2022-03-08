How Congress can beat BJP in Uttar Pradesh despite exit polls predicting latter's return to power

Several exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. In the 403-member UP assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted BJP getting a comfortable majority with its allies.

Despite exit polls predicting a clear victory for BJP, on Monday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said something in Jaipur which is a ray of hope for Congress.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not rule out the possibility of extending support to the Samajwadi Party in UP after the poll results.

Priyanka said, "In the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly elections, the public must have given a lot of thought before voting. Hope people have made the right decision."

However, she added that the decision to extend support to the SP will be taken based on the emerging situation. "Let the results of the election come first. Only then can something be said."

When asked about the Rajasthan budget which is getting laurels across the nation, she said, "I have not seen the budget. I have been busy in the UP elections. So I can't say anything about it."

Will Congress bring new MLAs to Rajasthan to stop poaching? To this, Priyanka Gandhi said, "It is a question of the future. The conditions will get clear only after the results are out."

According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi is here to discuss the issue of poaching of MLAs of the five states which went to the polls. The results will be announced on March 10.

On International Women's Day, on March 8, Priyanka Gandhi will take out a women's march in Lucknow. Apart from women leaders of the Congress, many film personalities will also participate in this march. Women MLAs and ministers of Rajasthan have also been invited.

