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'How can any kid use this toilet?': Abhijeet Dipke launches 'School Thik Karo' drive, flags poor govt school facilities

The visit took place after Dipke attended an Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony in his village. He alleged that toilet facilities lacked water supply, windows were broken, and seating was inadequate for the student strength.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 06:32 PM IST

'How can any kid use this toilet?': Abhijeet Dipke launches 'School Thik Karo' drive, flags poor govt school facilities
CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke; Image source - @abhijeet_dipke
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke launched the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign on Saturday after inspecting a Zilla Parishad school in Santuk Pimpri, his native village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, and highlighting what he called poor basic facilities.  

The visit took place after Dipke attended an Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony in his village. He alleged that toilet facilities lacked water supply, windows were broken, and seating was inadequate for the student strength.  

What CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke exactly say?

“If basic things like water are missing from government-run schools even 80 years after India became independent, how is the country going to develop?" Dipke told reporters, as per a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Dipke further claimed the school possessed just four benches for a larger number of students, that some damaged windows were covered with banners featuring Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and that the washroom seemed to have been cleaned immediately prior to his inspection.

The 30-year-old posted visuals of a school lavatory on X and asked, “How is any kid supposed to use this toilet?”  

As part of the drive, he said the CJP will gather details on basic amenities in government schools across Maharashtra and other states.  

“We have a form comprising a checklist where it can be mentioned whether there are basic amenities available in the school or not. We will gather the data from schools located in Maharashtra and nationwide. Then we will compile the data," he said.

Dipke to visit schools in Maharashtra

He added that in the next phase, he will visit government schools in other talukas of Maharashtra, and urged parents to carry out social audits of school facilities.

Dipke alleged that government schools were being ignored while private schools were gaining from the situation. He said over 94,000 state-run schools across India had been closed in the last decade, and questioned how the education system could be improved by shutting schools down. 

“The budget of the Central government has been curtailed for education," he alleged.

He also claimed students in rural areas face difficulties getting to school due to bad roads and lack basic amenities like drinking water and toilets. According to him, ensuring equal access to education is key to the country’s development. 

“There should be freedom of equal opportunities. Until equal opportunity is available, we cannot say that our country is developing," he said.

Dipke plans to launch similar campaign for govt hospitals

Dipke added that the CJP plans to start a similar campaign to highlight issues in government hospitals.

“We are going to raise health-related issues. When we visit public hospitals, we see people (patients) sleeping on the floor. People have to wait for surgeries. For a CT scan, the wait extends to one week," he alleged.

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