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How BJP government is fighting back as Delhi protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar deepens?

Sources in the party said that while the EC has stepped up measures to bring back eligible voters whose names were removed during the SIR drive, the BJP-led government has earmarked bigger spaces like Ramlila Maidan for demonstrations and is willing to engage with protesters.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 07:45 AM IST

How BJP government is fighting back as Delhi protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar deepens?
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI)
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As protests continue in Delhi by the INDIA bloc led by Congress and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR issue, the BJP and the Centre appear to have adopted a multi-pronged approach to handle the situation.

Sources in the party said that while the EC has stepped up measures to bring back eligible voters whose names were removed during the SIR drive, the BJP-led government has earmarked bigger spaces like Ramlila Maidan for demonstrations and is willing to engage with protesters, including students and young people.

BJP to counter opposition over SIR stir

Apart from drafting a fact sheet on the EC controversy — covering everything from differences among Election Commissioners to figures on voter list revisions — the BJP government has also sought to politically counter what it calls anarchy in the capital, targeting the Opposition, especially Congress, LoP Rahul Gandhi and AAP.

In response to the uproar over large-scale voter deletions linked to SIR, the BJP has also tried to shift focus towards its narrative on infiltrators and demographic change.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the EC directed 20 states and Union Territories that have completed SIR to hold a special drive for voters excluded from the rolls. The Express had reported on Sept 23 that ECs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times in 10 months to SIR decisions taken without their knowledge and to major gaps in the process.

The poll panel has since been releasing regular updates on voters being added back by CEOs where the SIR claims and objections phase is still on.

On Monday, the Delhi CEO posted on X regarding the 2026 SIR, which led to deletion of about 47.7 lakh voters out of 1.45 crore in the draft list: “About 33 lakh entries were under Logical Discrepancy/Unmapped. We began a proactive campaign to resolve them. Around 20 lakh cases have been resolved so far. Anyone aggrieved can contact any of the 14,947 BLOs, 902 AEROs, 70 EROs, 13 DEOs or the CEO. No eligible voter will be excluded.”

No eligible voter will be left behind: Bengal, Bihar CEOs

CEOs of other states with heavy deletions under SIR, including West Bengal and Bihar, echoed that no eligible voter would be left behind. West Bengal CEO said 24 DEOs had launched a proactive drive, while Bihar CEO said its 38 DEOs were undertaking the exercise with over 90,000 special camps.

Days after protests and security clampdown paralysed the capital, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar on Monday, on the recommendation of a panel formed by the MHA, issued an order denotifying Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and designating three new sites — Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi, Burari ground in north Delhi and CBD ground in east Delhi — citing the need to reduce inconvenience to citizens.

J P Nadda, Singh negotiated with CJP to end protest

The Centre had engaged with the CJP during its June-July dharna at Jantar Mantar over the NEET leak that led to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down, with Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh holding repeated talks with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das to break the impasse and end the protest.

After that, the Modi government passed a strict law against paper leaks in Parliament, revamped the NTA and set up a high-powered panel on exam reforms under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

Referring to the current Delhi impasse, BJP sources said, “The law of the land is clear and applies to everyone. The government is only implementing its provisions — everything must happen as per procedure, including street protests and the removal of the CEC, which can only be through impeachment.”

A source in the party said, “While the EC has taken steps to clear the air on SIR, the government has shown restraint in removing youth protesters from the highly-sensitive New Delhi area without resorting to criminal or penal measures, balancing its responsibility to maintain law and order with the right to protest.”

“If the Modi government was against people’s fundamental right to protest, it would not have notified venues like Ramlila Maidan as designated protest sites to ensure the larger public is not inconvenienced by a section venting frustration on the streets,” the source said.

 

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