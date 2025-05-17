Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 278 on May 16, within the 'Poor' category. Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have predicted that the AQI will remain in the lower end of the 'Poor' range on May 17 as well.

In response to a sudden spike in air pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage-I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday.

The decision was a comprehensive review by the CAQM Sub-Committee, which convened on May 16 at 4:00 PM. The committee assessed the persistent poor air quality conditions in Delhi, due to long-range dust transport triggered by strong winds, which has been considered episodic in nature.

On May 15, the AQI had deteriorated sharply due to the wind activity. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 278 on May 16, within the 'Poor' category. Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have predicted that the AQI will remain in the lower end of the 'Poor' range on May 17 as well.

Given these circumstances, the Sub-Committee has decided to implement Stage-I actions under GRAP. Meanwhile, a political row erupted over the worsened air quality with AAP attacking the BJP government, saying that its election promises of clean air collapsed in just three months.

The official handle of the Aam Aadmi Party posted on 'X': "In the month of May itself, Delhi-NCR was covered in a blanket of pollution. In the month of May itself, AQI has crossed 500 in many areas of Delhi-NCR, and dust and poisonous air are spread in the air. This has never happened before. There are BJP governments in Delhi and all the surrounding states, but no BJP government is doing any work to reduce pollution."

Sharing a news report on the alarming AQI levels, AAP national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to the social media platform 'X' and wrote, "Air pollution was never this bad during the AAP regime at this time of the year."

Also, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa hit out at former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi after the latter alleged that the AQI had reached 500 on Thursday morning.

What is GRAP?

GRAP is divided into four stages based on air quality: Stage I – 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II – 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III – 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

Restrictions Under GRAP-1 (As per CAQM Advisory):

Ensure your vehicle engines are properly tuned.

Maintain optimal tyre pressure for improved efficiency and reduced emissions.

Keep your vehicle’s Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate up to date.

Avoid idling your vehicle; switch off the engine at traffic signals.

Opt for hybrid vehicles or electric vehicles (EVs) to help minimise vehicular pollution.

Refrain from littering or disposing of waste and garbage in open areas.

Report activities causing air pollution using apps like 311, Green Delhi, or SAMEER.

Actively contribute to increasing green cover by planting more trees.

Celebrate festivals responsibly; avoid using firecrackers to reduce pollution.

Do not drive or operate vehicles that are older than the allowed limit (10 years for diesel and 15 years for petrol).

(Inputs from ANI)